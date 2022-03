Jillian Taylor scored the only goal in regulation for the Salado Lady Eagles, who tied Gatesville March 1 at 1-1. After two 10-minute overtime periods, the teams were still knotted at 1-1. Salado lost the match on penalty kicks.

The girls bounced back from the loss to shut out Florence 8-0 on March 4.

Lexi Rice scored two goals. Also scoring goals for the girls were Maria Pauer, Evelyn Ackerman, Maddy Schulz, Haley Piatak, Kennedy Anthony, and Cassie Vargas.