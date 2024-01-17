Salado Village Voice

Girls split games against Robinson, Waco Connally

Salado Lady Eagles are 1-2 in district play after splitting their games last week, as of press time Jan .16.

SHS 30

CHS 38

Salado Lady Eagles lost to the Connally Lady Cadets 38-30 on Jan. 9.

Elsie Law led the girls with a double-double. She scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. She also had a block.

Ally Ihler drives against Waco Connally.

Also scoring for Salado were Lorali Bookout, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, a deflection, 3 steals and a block; Brylee Craddick, 3 points, 2 rebounds, a deflection and a steal; Ally Ihler, 2 points, 8 rebounds, an assist and 2 deflections; Karlee Konarik, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 deflections and a steal; Ariel Cebreco, 4 rebounds, an assist, a deflection, 2 steals and a block; and Grace Riggs and Abigail Klein, a rebound each.

SHS 69

RHS 41

Salado Lady Eagles beat the Robinson Lady Rockets 69-41 on Jan. 12.

Ally Ihler led the girls with 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 deflections and  2 steals. Elsie Law followed with 15 points, a rebound and a deflection. Karlee Konarik also had double figures with 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 deflections and 4 steals.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Grace Riggs, 8 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections and a steal; Giselle Salazar, 8 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a deflection; Kate Maedgen, 4 points, Lorali Bookout, 2 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, a deflection and 2 steals; Abigail Klein, 2 points, 4 rebounds; Brylee Craddick, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and a deflection.

