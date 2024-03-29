Salado Village Voice

James J. Agnor, Jr.

January 11, 1932

March 21, 2024

Funeral services for James H. Agnor, Jr. 92, of Salado, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home with Jason Goings officiating. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.

James H. Agnor, Jr.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service.

James Agnor died Thursday, March 21, 2024 in a Temple Hospital.

James Agnor was born January 11, 1932, in Lexington, Virginia, the son of Herb and Beatrice (Hickman) Agnor. He grew up in the Shenandoah Valley of the Blue Ridge Mountains. He married Nancy Routh, December, 7, 1955, in Greensboro, North Carolina. He served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Japan, during the Korean War. He was a missionary for Wycliffe Bible Translator in Brazil for many years.

They retired to Waxhaw, North Carolina where they lived for 25 years, moved to Dallas for eight years and have been living in Salado since 2021.

He was preceded in death by one infant daughter Victoria Routh Agnor, July 26, 1956.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Nancy Agnor; one daughter Cindi LaRee Copeland and husband Richard, three sons James Herbert Agnor III and wife Peggy, Leonard Bruce Agnor and wife Cindy, Richard Bryan Agnor and wife Sarah; one sister Martha Jane MacKay; nine grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

The family request no flowers. Memorials may be made to Grace Church Salado’s Grow Grace Fund P.O. Box 736 Salado, TX 76571.