Salado Village Voice

James Michael Halbrooks

September 7, 1951

November 2, 2024

A Life Well Lived

James Michael Halbrooks went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 2, 2024.

A Fort Worth native, Michael earned a Bachelor’s degree in Radio, TV and Film from North Texas State University in 1972. He joined ABC Sports, doing graphics work for sporting events across the country. He served as General Manager for two minor league baseball teams before returning to Dallas to work as Director of Marketing for a soccer team. His love of sports would eventually lead him to form Events, Inc., with his business partner.

Michael met his soulmate, Pamela Pastie, and they were married in magical Salado on October 19, 2022. They made their home in McKinney, Texas where they traveled the world and lived life to the fullest before retiring in Salado.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Patsy and Coy Halbrooks, niece Amy Mitchell, and many other beloved family members.

He is survived by his loving wife Pamela Halbrooks; sisters Betty Michael, Sara (Jim) Robert, and Kathryn (Ted) Hopper; sisters-in-law Melody (Bob) Colasuonno, and Cherie (Jeff) Locke; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and extended family members.

Michael leaves behind a Legacy of Love for Family, Laughter and Friendship.

Memorial contributions in Michael’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2024 at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.

