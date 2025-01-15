Salado Village Voice

Jason Thomas Foegelle

September 28, 1977

January 7, 2025

A Cowboy Memorial for Jason Thomas Foegelle, 47, of Durango, Texas will be held at the Heritage Church arena in Salado on Thursday, January 16th, at 2:00 PM.

Jason passed on January 7th at his home, next to the horses and cattle he loved.

He was born on September 28, 1977 in Temple, Texas as the second son to Michael and Ann Foegelle. Jason was a talented athlete in school but chose early team roping as his favorite sport, except for maybe golf! Both sports allowed him to be with friends and the outdoors, both of which he found deep contentment. After graduating from Temple High School, Jason attended Cisco Community College on a rodeo scholarship. It was on a visit home, that he met the love of his life, Raina Curry, from Salado Texas. After receiving a hesitant approval by her parents to date this 15-year-old high school freshman, the 6”6” college freshman began a love story that lasted 28 years to the moment of his passing. Jason finished his degree and college rodeoing at Sam Houston which he transferred to as soon as Raina enrolled. Together, they rodeoed and graduated and soon began their married life together. Jason entered into the world of insurance and Raina began a teaching career.

Together, they welcomed Avery Jade Foegelle, on April 10, 2006 followed by Paisley Jase on May 7, 2009. Jason was born to be a father. He doted on his daughters and worked hard to ensure during his short time with them, that they knew they were loved and cherished. He introduced them to rodeoing and they quickly dropped speed events to follow in their father’s footsteps of team roping and breakaway. Jason worked tirelessly to ensure they had the skills and knowledge to be safe and successful. The entire family spent hours in the pastures and barns taking care of the horses and cattle. Jason and Raina never failed to support the girls in their love of competing, Jason, in the chutes, and Raina filming and hollering from the stands! This family loved, worked, and supported each other every day and in every way.

Jason will be deeply missed, but his legacy lives on in the 3 loves of his life, Raina, Avery, and Paisley. They were his world, and he never missed an opportunity to tell them and others.

Jason is survived by his wife of 20 years, 28 together, Raina Curry Foegelle, daughters Avery Jade, and Paisley Jase, parents Michael and Ann Foegelle, brother Josh Foegelle (wife Kassi), niece Brylea Foegelle (fiancé Carson), sister-in-law Heather Roberts (husband Paul) nephew Coleson Curry and in-laws Ron and Penny Curry.