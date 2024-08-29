Salado Village Voice

Joe Thomas Cassady

January 26, 1939

August 18, 2024

Joe Thomas Cassady, “Joe T” to his friends, went to be with his Lord on August 18, 2024, at the age of 85. Joe was born January 26, 1939, to Burton J. Cassady, Jr. and Elvina Roesler Cassady in Charlotte, NC.

Joe worked for Morrison’s Cafeteria Company out of Mobile, AL where he rose from peeling potatoes in a cafeteria in Ft. Smith, AR to the office of Executive Vice President for Business and Industry. He was a brilliant businessman to whom many people turned for advice and wise counsel. Joe retired in 1995 after a little over 35 years with Morrison’s.

Joe’s passion was his family first. His love language was to help them in any way he could and he often did — anything to “ease the burden”.

In addition to his family, Joe loved the outdoors and enjoyed saltwater fishing, hunting white wing dove in Mexico, and playing golf with his friends. He had a home in Matagorda, TX, his favorite place, where he would sit on the pier or on the porch and watch the tugs pushing their product laden barges through the Intracoastal and past our house. Even after Alzheimer’s robbed him of so many things, he would look at a picture of the Intracoastal waterway and it brought him such peace.

An extensive pleasure for Joe was Studebakers. Among his collection were business coupes, pick-ups, a Wagoneer, an Avanti, Silver Hawks, Golden Hawks, Presidents, Larks and even his very first one – a 1955 pink and white Studebaker Commander named ‘Peggy Sue’ by his wife who was sure he bought it just for her.

Joe came to know the Lord as his Savior in his later years. Very early one morning, after a difficult, sleepless night in the hospital, music on an iPhone began to play Fernando Ortega singing, “In the morning when I rise, in the morning when I rise, in the morning when I rise give me Jesus.”. You could see the anxiety and confusion begin to fade as Joe said, “that’s so nice” meaning it reached through the noise in his head and meant something to him. What a gift our Father gave him that morning. During his recent hospital stay, Joe was heard to say to someone … “Bottom line, love God first and family next.” I guess you could say that Joe had reached the point where he knew what life was all about — even if it was toward the end of his own.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, sister Karen Keller, and an infant great, great granddaughter, Lottie Griffith. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Margaret (Marty) Mingus Cassady of Salado, daughters Catherine Templeton (Gary) of Fayetteville, AR and Sharon Cassady of Little Rock, AR and sons David Cassady (Jody) of Matagorda, TX and Chad Cassady (Summer) of Lander, WY.

He is also survived by six grandchildren: Susanna Cassady Lytle (Austin) of Austin, TX, Elizabeth Templeton Arredondo (Devon) of Cave Springs, AR, Laura Templeton Morrow (Eric) of Elkins, AR, and Wade Cassady, Hank Cassady and Harlon Cassady of Lander, WY., six great grandchildren, as well as two nieces, three nephews and their families.

He will be greatly missed but not for long. We rejoice that we will one day be reunited and that is the hope that sustains us as we say a temporary goodbye to a dearly loved husband, father, “PePaw” and friend.

Services are 10 a.m., September 7 at First Baptist Church of Salado.

We want to thank the staff at Canyon Creek Memory Care and Gentle Transitions Hospice for the loving care they provided Joe during his final weeks, and our heartfelt and unconditional love for Juanita Snow with Visiting Angels who walked this road with us for many months and provided care, companionship and compassion to our family. She will always be part of it. A memorial will be held in September. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: J.A.L.L. Ministry, Hope Pregnancy, or a charity of choice. Please sign the guestbook at: Broeckerfuneralhome.com.

Paid obituary