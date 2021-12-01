Justice of Peace #2 race brings familiar faces

Two candidates have filed early in the race for Bell County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace: incumbent Cliff Coleman and Richard Sapp.

The two may be familiar to local Republicans as they faced each other in the 2018 Republic party primary. Coleman won the primary 1,099 to 1,047 and was unopposed in the general election.

Filing for March 2022 political party primaries continues until 6 p.m. Dec. 13.

Judge Cliff Coleman, who serves as Justice of the Peace for Bell County’s Precinct 2, has filed for re-election.

He was sworn into office on January 1, 2019, and serves the communities of Holland, Bartlett, Salado, and rural southeastern Bell County.

After filing, Coleman said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Bell County citizens of Precinct 2 and I am asking for your support to continue as your Justice of the Peace.”

Coleman grew up in Salado and is a graduate of Salado High School. He is married to Regina and together they have five children, all of whom also graduated from Salado High School. He is a graduate of Texas A&M, served as a Houston police officer, and was a small business owner in Bell County prior to serving as Justice of the Peace. He serves as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Salado.

He and Regina are both active in numerous community organizations and are particularly passionate about scholarships for high school students pursuing post-graduate studies and work.

In addition to serving as the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace, Judge Coleman also presides over the Bell County Truancy Court.

“With over 75,000 students in Bell County school districts, truancy court has always been steady,” Coleman said. “Because we know that poor attendance can potentially lead to educational gaps and learning loss, and the pandemic has exacerbated it even more, truancy court is being utilized even more by school districts because of the positive reinforcement from the Court and positive outcomes for students returning to class ready to learn.”

Coleman works regularly across Bell County with municipal police departments and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, as well as assists Justices of the Peace in other precincts as needed.

Richard Sapp has filed as a candidate for Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2.

Richard is a lifelong resident of Bell County. He and his wife Aida have been residents of the Salado area for the past 15 years. Both serve others through their church, The Worship Place, in supporting elders and their caregivers in the community.

Sapp served the citizens of Bell County as a Law Enforcement Officer and Instructor. He completed 32½ years with the Temple Police Department and retired as a Detective. Much of his work was with youth and families. Richard also served as a mentor for numerous criminal justice students and new police officers and detectives. Additionally, he earned significant awards and citations for his professionalism throughout his tenure with the City of Temple.

Regarding his education and certifications, he earned a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Tarleton State University in 2001 and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Liberal Arts from Regents College, a Member of The University of the State of New York System, in 1999. Currently he holds a Master’s Peace Officer certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) and is a licensed Peace Officer Instructor.

He has served as a college and university professor/instructor for 20 years, having taught criminal justice and law courses at various institutions of higher education. Presently, he is an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Protective Services at Central Texas College.

His professional memberships include the American Criminal Justice Association and the Texas Municipal Police Association. Previously in his career, he was an active member of the Texas Gang Investigator’s Association and the Central Texas Intelligence Working Group.

“I have spent the majority of my adult life in service to Bell County citizens,” he said, “and look forward to having the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of precinct 2.”

“During my time as a police detective, I forged many positive working relationships with other law enforcement officers, agencies, and county officials,” he said. “I believe these relationships will further my abilities to successfully serve in the capacity of Justice of the Peace.”

“I will work diligently to advocate for every citizen within Precinct 2 and conduct business in a fair, just, and unbiased common sense manner, Sapp said.