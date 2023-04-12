Salado Village Voice



Salado Lady Eagles sit atop the field at 6-0 in District 23-4A softball with recent wins over Connally and La Vega.

R H E

Connally 6 8 1

Salado 7 10 0

Salado Lady Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead and win their district match-up at home, 7-6, against the Connally Lady Cadets April 10.

Lexi Dudeczka lays down a bunt.

The Lady Eagles scored three runs in the first. Lexi Dudeczka led off the bottom of the first with a double. She advanced on a ground out to short by Harley Drouillard and scored on a ground out to short by Ryley Litchfield. With two outs and empty bases, Bri Waters walked and stole second. Shelby Dodge singled and Waters scored on an error that allowed Dodge to go to third. Dodge scored on a single by Brooke McLaurin.

Salado added two more runs in the bottom of the second. Dudeczka led off the frame with a dingle. She was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice that allowed Drouillard on base. Litchfield doubled and Dodge knocked in the two runners with a single.

Bri Waters celebrates hitting a homerun with her team.

Connally took advantage of three walks, a single and a double to score four runs in the top of the third. The Lady Cadets took a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth with two doubles and two singles.

Drouillard led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. She was thrown out on a fielder’s choice that put Litchfield on base. Bri Waters then homered for the go-ahead run.

McLaurin closed the game with three straight strikeouts in the top of the seventh for the win.

Bri Waters got the start on the mound for Salado. She allowed eight hits and struck out seven batters, walking four. Connally scored six earned runs against her.

Dodge led the girls, going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI.

Litchfield went 2-for-4 with an RBI and 2 runs.

Dudeczka went 2-for-4 with a run.

Also getting hits for the Lady Eagles were Waters, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 1 run; McLaurin, 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Drouillard, 1-for-4, 1 run.

R H E

Salado 16 16 2

La Vega 3 6 4

Salado Lady Eagles pelted La Vega for nine runs in the fifth inning on their way to a 16-3 mercy rule win on the road over the Lady Pirates April 4.

Salado scored two runs in the second and La Vega scored a run in the third. The Lady Pirates scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to trail 11-3 before the Lady Eagles added five runs in the sixth.

Lexi Dudeczka had a single, an RBI double and a two-run homer to lead Salado’s offense.

Harley Drouillard had three singles, including an RBI and scored a run.

Angel Van de Plas had a double and an RBI single.

Also getting hits were Bri Waters for 2 RBI, Brooke McLaurin for an RBI, Allyson Schauer for an RBI, and Kaelyn Houston, Ryley Litchfield, Katey Bartek, Brooklyn Williamson and Giselle Salazar.

McLaurin pitched the entire game, allowing six hits and striking out 11. La Vega scored three runs, one of them earned, against her. She allowed one homerun.