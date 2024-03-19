Salado Village Voice

Ladies face Alvarado March 25 at Waco ISD

by

Salado Lady Eagles will face Alvarado in the Bi-District round of the 4A UIL soccer playoffs at 5:30 p.m. March 26 at the Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road,

The Lady Eagles finished with an 11-1 District 5-4A record. They are 24-1 on the year.

Kenadi Smith maneuvers the ball against Gatesville. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

The girls finished district with a 6-0 shut out of the Gatesville Lady Hornets.

Izzy Blancaflor scored two goals. Lexi Rice, Kinsey Yawn, Skylar Gardner and Jillian Taylor all scored goals.

Assists came from Sydney Lange with two and Kenadi Smith, Cora Thomas and Rice, one each.

