Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Sports / Salado Lady Eagles Basketball / Ladies in third

Ladies in third

by

Salado Lady Eagles are in third place in District 23-4A after beating Connally 38-33 and losing to #1-ranked La Vega 83-29 last week. The girls are 4-3 in district and 17-12 on the year.

Salado took a 10-7 first quarter lead, extending it to 29-18 at the half. Connally closed to within one at the end of the third, 30-29, but Salado outshot Connally at the free throw line, going 8-of-12 while the Lady Cadets made 4-of-6.

Ally Ihler puts up a shot against La Vega

Ally Ihler led the Salado girls with 12 points, a rebound, 2 assists and a steal.

Also scoring for Salado were Elsie Law, 10 points, 7 rebounds, a steal and a block; Ariel Cebreco, 6 points, 4 rebounds and 2 deflections; Karlee Konarik, 4 points and 4 rebounds; Lorali Bookout, 2 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and a steal; Brylee Craddick, 2 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, a deflection and 2 steal; Riley Guthrie, 2 points, 2 rebounds and an assist; and Giselle Salazar, a steal.

Related posts:

Lady Eagles beat Gatesville, RobinsonFebruary 7, 2024
Lady Eagles get district wins against China Spring, GatesvilleJanuary 24, 2024
Girls split games against Robinson, Waco ConnallyJanuary 17, 2024

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin