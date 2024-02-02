Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles are in third place in District 23-4A after beating Connally 38-33 and losing to #1-ranked La Vega 83-29 last week. The girls are 4-3 in district and 17-12 on the year.

Salado took a 10-7 first quarter lead, extending it to 29-18 at the half. Connally closed to within one at the end of the third, 30-29, but Salado outshot Connally at the free throw line, going 8-of-12 while the Lady Cadets made 4-of-6.

Ally Ihler puts up a shot against La Vega

Ally Ihler led the Salado girls with 12 points, a rebound, 2 assists and a steal.

Also scoring for Salado were Elsie Law, 10 points, 7 rebounds, a steal and a block; Ariel Cebreco, 6 points, 4 rebounds and 2 deflections; Karlee Konarik, 4 points and 4 rebounds; Lorali Bookout, 2 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and a steal; Brylee Craddick, 2 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, a deflection and 2 steal; Riley Guthrie, 2 points, 2 rebounds and an assist; and Giselle Salazar, a steal.