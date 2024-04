Salado Lady Eagles play Benbrook in the Regional Quarterfinal playoff at 5:30 p.m. in Alvarado.

Izzy Blancaflor scores the Lady Eagles first goal against Decatur in Area playoff. (Photos by Royce Wiggin)

Salado Lady Eagles are Area Champions after defeating Decatur 2-1. Scoring were Izzy Blancaflor with an assist by Reese Lange, and Shelby Hollywood with an assist by Cora Thomas.