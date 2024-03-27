Salado Village Voice

The Lady Eagles are Bi-District Champs with their 6-0 shut out win against the Alvarado Indians on March 26.

Goals were by Izzy Blancaflor, Lucy Johnson, Sydney Lange, Lexi Rice, Shelby Hollywood, and Avery Hibner. Assists were by Sydney Lange (x2), Cade Harris, Shelby Hollywood, Skylar Gardner and Lexi Rice.

Shelby Hollywood scores a goal against Alvarado in Bi-District playoff. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

The Lady Eagles are 26-1 and 11-1. They face Decatur at 7 p.m. March 29 at Midlothian Heritage. Decatur is 17-3-1 and 10-0 in District 8-4A.

Prior to the playoff game, the Lady Eagles played a warm up match against the Burnet Lady Bulldogs, winning 2-0.

“They started out the evening by honoring their heroes,” Coach Michael Goos said. “Each player wore a red, white, and blue custom jersey with a word describing our heroes on the back. We had military members, police officers, emergency room doctors, and firemen there to walk out with the team. It was an awesome way to honor our heroes!!”

The first goal of the match came from a corner kick that Cassie Vargas took, and crossed into Izzy Blancaflor, who headed it into the goal.

“The next goal came from an absolute hustle play by Blancaflor,” Goos said. “She sprinted down the field for a ball that was thought to be out, saved it, and sent it to Shelby Hollywood. Hollywood took the shot from 20 yards out and scored!”

Taylor Dabney and Cambry Edmondson had another shutout in goal. “Junior Sydney Lange had amazing crosses and leadership and sophomore Cadence Harris showed dedication and skilled defensive plays,” Goos said. “The Lady Eagles displayed great composure and teamwork under pressure.”