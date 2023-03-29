Salado Village Voice

Fran Blancaflor came to play tonight and is the reason the Salado Lady Eagles will face Benbrook Bobcats in the Regional Quarterfinal Rounds of the 4A soccer playoffs later this week.

The soccer match between Salado Lady Eagles and Decatur Lady Eagles came down to penalty kicks after the two teams fought to a 1-1 tie in regulation.

Sydney Lange drew first blood for Salado with seven minutes left in the first half.

Early in the second half, Decatur’s Reagan Isler scored to tie the game at 1-1 with 33 minutes left in regulation.

Neither team could score again in either regulation or in overtime, so the match went to penalty kicks, which is where Blancaflor shone tonight.

Decatur lined up first for the penalty kick and Isabella Ragan missed her shot against Blancaflor.

Salado’s Shelby Hollywood answered by putting her penalty kick in the back of the net.

Blancaflor made a save against Patience English that would give Salado an advantage.

Decatur’s goal keeper, Alex Aguilar, returned the favor, making a save against Jillian Taylor.

Blancaflor then faced Decatur’s Patience English. She made a save against her, but it was overruled because Blancaflor had advanced toward the kicker. So Blancaflor turned around made another save, her second in the series of penalty kicks.

Lange made her penalty kick for Salado, to put Salado ahead by two with two left to go for Decatur.

Logan Craig’s shot for Decatur missed, ending their season.

Salado will face 16-5-2 Benbrook, 10-0 in District 7-4A.