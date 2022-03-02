Lady Eagles beat Lampasas, Academy to stay in second place

Salado Lady Eagles beat Lampasas and Academy in district soccer to improve to 8-1 and remain in second place in the eight-team soccer district.

After being escorted onto the field by young players in the Salado Youth Soccer Association, the Lady Eagles proceeded to score in the first minute on aa shot by Lexi Rice against the Lampasas Lady Badgers.

After letting Lampasas knot the score in the first half, the Lady Eagles came back in the second with a goal scored by Maddy Schulz, a goal from Cassie Vargas with an assist by Schulz and a third goal by Cassie Vargas.

The defense held Lampasas scoreless in the second half for the 4-1 win.

“We loved having the Salado Youth Soccer Association kiddos there to cheer us on to victory.” Coach Michael Goos said.

Salado Lady Eagles shut out the Academy lady Bees 9-0. The girls scored just once in the first half on a shot from the top of the 18 to lead 1-0.

“Going into the second half the ladies knew they needed to play a little better and work on passing,” Coach Goos said.

Second half goals were scored Maddy Schulz, Jill Taylor, Kennedy Anthony, Cambry Edmondson, Cassie Vargas, Ashlyn Williams, Cassie Vargas, and Rachel Bender.