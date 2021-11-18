Lady Eagles beat Rogers 58-21

Salado Lady Eagles took advantage of 35 turnovers by the visiting Rogers Lady Eagles to blow out their non-district basketball game 58-21.

Salado took a 17-8 first quarter lead, taking advantage of 10 turnovers in the period.

The Lady Eagles led 25-14 at the half before putting the game away in the third with 19 points while holding Rogers to just 2 points. Rogers managed 5 points in the fourth, while Salado had 14 more.

Kenslee Konarik led the girls with 24 points, shooting 50% from the field on 20 shots. Konarik also had 6 rebounds, an assist, 12 steals and a block.

Harley Droulliard followed with 11 points, making five of seven shots from the field. She also had 2 assists, 4 steals and 4 deflections.

Brooke McLaurin scored 9 points. She also had 7 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals.

Darci Pryor scored 6 points, 3 assists, 6 steals and 5 deflections.

Ally Ihler had 4 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals and 6 deflections.

Marissa Lancaster scored 3 points and 3 steals. Reese Witmer scored a point, 7 rebounds, an assist and 2 deflections.