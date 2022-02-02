Lady Eagles blast opponents in District basketball

With easy wins over Lake Belton and Taylor last week, Salado Lady Eagles improved to 19-9 and 4-2 in District 19-4A.

SHS 59

LBHS 37

Salado took an early 18-11 lead over the Lake Belton Lady Mustangs and never relinquished it, winning 59-37 on Jan. 28.

Salado led 32-22 at the half and blew the game out with a 16-7 third quarter run.

Kenslee Konarik had another double-double performance with 28 points and 13 rebounds. She also had 4 steals, 4 deflections and 3 blocks.

Harley Droulliard also had double figures with 15 points. She led the team with 5 assists and added 2 steals and a rebound.

Also scoring in the game were Ally Ihler, 9 points, 4 rebounds and an assist; Darci Pryor, 2 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal, Marissa Lancaster, 2 points, a rebound and a steal, Brooke McLaurin, 2 points and 2 assists and Ariel Cebreco, 1 point, a rebound and an assist.

THS 32

SHS 49

Salado Lady Eagles avenged their early district loss to the Taylor Lady Ducks by jumping out to a 13-6 lead and never looked back Jan. 25, winning 49-32. The girls led 25-16 at the half.

Konarik led the girls with 13 points. She also had 7 rebounds, 9 deflections and 2 steals.

Ihler followed with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. She also had 4 deflections, 2 assists, a steal and a block.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were McLaurin, 8 points, 2 rebounds and a steal; Droulliard, 8 points, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 deflections; Pryor, 4 points, 2 rebounds, an assists, a steal and a deflection; Lancaster, 2 points, 4 deflections and a rebound and Elly Wade, 2 points, 3 rebounds and a deflection.

JV Red

Salado JR Red Lady Eagles won both of their district games last week, blowing past the Lake Belton Lady Mustangs 33-20 on Jan. 28 and destroying the Taylor Lady Ducks 46-10 on Jan. 25.

JVR 33

LBJV 20

After being outscored 8-2 in the first quarter, the Lady Eagles JV Red scored 13 points in the second quarter and 12 points in the third to take over the game, winning 33-20.

Salado led 15-14 at the half and 27-18 after the third.

Meyer led Salado with 14 points. Bookout also had double figures with 10 points. Also scoring for Salado were Riggle, 5 points and Liebig, 4 points.

JVR 46

TJV 10

Salado Lady Eagles JV Red beat Taylor counterparts 46-10 on Jan. 25, but it could have been much worse.

The girls jumped out to a 24-0 first quarter lead. They led 30-2 at the half and 40-4 after the third.

Ainsleigh Liebig led the girls with 16 points, followed by Cooper Meyer, 14 points, including three three-pointers.

Also scoring for the girls were Lorali Bookout, 8 points and Angel Van De Plas and Madi Riggle, 4 points each.

JVW 24

LBJV 10

Salado Lady Eagles JV White allowed just 5 points in the first half of their 24-10 win over their Lake Belton counterparts on Jan. 28.

Salado shut out Lake Belton in the first quarter, 6-0 and led 12-5 at the half. Sydney Lange led the girls with 8 points, followed by Lily Maldonado, and Rylee Young, 6 points each and Brooke Wilson and Sina Hamm, 2 points each.

JVW 35

TJV 11

Salado Lady Eagles JV White held their counterparts from Taylor to just two points in the second half Jan. 25, winning 35-11. Salado led 23-12 at the half.

Maldonado led the girls with 13 points.

Also scoring were Young, 6 points and Lindsay Sula, Hammn, Lange and Wilson, 4 points each.