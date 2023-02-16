Lady Eagles blow out Lampasas to reach Area Round, will face Houston Worthing Feb. 16

Salado Lady Eagles will face Houston Worthing in the area round of the UIL 4A girls basketball playoffs.

The Area playoff game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at A&M Consolidated. Tickets are $5 for adultsa and $3 for students and can be purchased online at

Worthing is the District Champion in District 21-4A with a 21-5 overall record, 13-1 in district play. They beat Smithville 63-30 in the bi-district round Feb. 14.

Elsie Law maneuvers between two Lampasas Lady Badgers. Photo by Royce Wiggin

The Lady Eagles trounced the Lampasas Lady Badgers, the second place team in District 24-4A 69-41 at Belton High School Feb. 13.

The game was never in question as Salado rattled off 10 straight points to go up 13-2 in the opening minutes. The girls led by 10 at the end of the first, 18-8.

Giselle Salazar hit a three-pointer, assisted by Harley Droulliard to put Salado up 33-20 at the half.

Salado ended the third with another three-pointer, this one by Karlee Konarik, also assisted by Droulliard to extended the lead to 51-29.

Ally Ihler put the finishing touch on the game hitting both free throws after Droulliard stole the ball and fed her the ball. With 1:30 left to play, the Lady Eagles held onto their 69-41 lead to launch them to the Area round of the playoffs.

Ihler hit eight of 14 shots and four of eight free throws to lead Salado with 23 points. She added 3 rebounds, 4 deflections and a steal.

Elsie Law followed, dominating the boards with 19 rebounds and 15 points for a double double. She grabbed 13 defensive boards, adding an assist, 2 deflections and 4 steals to her output. Konarik also had double figures with 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 deflections and 3 steals.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Droulliard, 9 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 deflections and 4 steals; Elly Wade, 6 points and a block, Salazar, 3 points and a reboubd, Lorali Bookout, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections and a steal, Ariel Cebrecom, 4 rebounds, 1 assists, 3 deflections and a steal, and Brooke McLaurin, 2 rebounds and a deflection.

Lady Eagles 38

China Spring 45

The Lady Eagles fell to China Spring on the road, 45-38, in the final game of district play Feb. 7.

China Spring had a slim 22-20 lead at the end of the first half, extending it to 36-31 after three.

Ally Ihler led the girls with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 deflections and a block.

Harley Droulliard followed with 11 points, an assist and 3 steals.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Else Law, 7 points, 3 rebounds and an assist; Ariel Cebreco 5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 deflections and 3 steals; Brooke McLaurin, 2 points and an assist; Lorali Bookout, a point, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a deflection; Karlee Konarik, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, a deflection, a steal and a block; Elly Wade, a rebound, a deflection and a steal.

JV Red 46

China Spring JV 30

Salado JV Red traveled to China Spring Feb. 7 to finish District 23-4A basketball with a 46-30 win, improving to 7-2 in district and 15-11 overall.

“This team showed a lot of grit this season. This was a young team with half of them being freshmen,” said coach Jodee Preston.”Some were asked to play different positions which took them out of their comfort zone- but despite that they worked hard and showed improvement each game. I’m very proud of all of them.”

Ainsleigh Liebig led the girls with 18 points. Lola Haas followed with 12 points.

Also scoring were Mechell Estrada, 7 points, Abigail Klein, 6 points, and Brianna Tutor, 3 points.