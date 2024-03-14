Salado Village Voice

Salado varsity Lady Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to Stephenville Honeybees, losing 3-1 on March 8.

Cade Harris scored the lone goal for Salado from 20 yards out.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Eagles crushed Lampasas 11-0 on March 5.

The first goal was scored by Reese Lange from Izzy Blancaflor. Then, Blancaflor scored with an assist from Reese Lange. Blancaflor came back with another goal soon after. Then, Sydney Lange crossed the ball in front of the goal to her sister Reese Lange who scored her second goal. Freshman Lucy Johnson put away another goal soon after. Next, Shelby Hollywood crossed the ball into Rylee Young who finished it. Hollywood crossed the ball again into Cambry Edmondson this time, who scored. In the second half, Cade Harris scored from Izzy Blancaflor’s cross. Junior Shelby Hollywood scored her 50th goal in her high school career off Harris’s corner! Rylee Young passed to Lexi Rice who put the ball in the back of the net. Finally, the 11th goal was scored by Jill Taylor from a chip off Lexi Rice.

Taylor Dabney had the shutout in goal

“Congratulations to Shelby Hollywood for the amazing achievement,” Coach Michael Goos said. “She is a dedicated, talented player who represents this program well.”