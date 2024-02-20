Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles shut out the Gatesville Lady Hornets 5-0 on Feb. 16 to remain undefeated through the first round of District 23-4A soccer.

Izzy Blancaflor scored the first goal for the Lady Eagles from a cross by Lexi Rice.

Rice scored off an assist from midfielder Emily Lemus.

Cade Harris celebrates her goal against Stephenville (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Reese Lange sent a ball into the box which Rachel Bender headed into the goal.

In the second half, Sydney Lange scored off Shelby Hollywood’s assist.

The fifth and final goal was scored by Cassie Vargas from outside the 18 from Rylee Young’s cross.

“Props to another shut out in goal by Taylor Dabney and Cambry Edmondson. Also, to a great display of poise and control in the midfield by Emily Lemus,” Coach Michael Goos said. We look forward to seeing these ladies continue their undefeated stride through district! Also, to continue watching them represent our town well with their sportsmanship, talent, and dedication.

Ladies beat

Stephenville 2-1

Salado Lady Eagles beat district rival Stephenville Honeybees 2-1 on Feb. 13.

Cade Harris scored the first goal for Salado off of Reese Lange’s cross into the box.

In the second half Skylar Gardner crossed the ball into Izzy Blancafor who slipped the ball past the keeper for a 2-0.

“Our ladies strongly defended their goal the entire game, but unfortunately gave up a P.K. which gave Stephenville a point,” Coach Michael Goos said. “It is amazing to witness the connection this team has on the field. Shoutout to Cambry Edmondson for an amazing night in goal. Also to the defense for shutting down this tough competitor and allowing offense to do their job.”

JV Lady Eagles

Salado JV Lady Eagles beat their counterparts from Stephenville 7-1 earlier in the night on Feb. 13.

To kick off the game Kenadi Smith put two goals away wasting no time. Presley Goos then snuck in a goal of her own, followed by another banger from Smith. Britney Hernandez joined in on the goal scoring with two of her own. To finish it off Smith found that net once more. Stephenville fought back and got a goal of their own,

“Shout out to Eva Alcozer and Kenadi Smith for setting up the goal scoring opportunities with beautiful assists,” Coach Amy THomas said. “Emma Terwilliger, Annabelle Schwartz, and Lucy Johnson played great defensive and provided movement in the middle.”