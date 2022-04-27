Lady Eagles face Smithville in first round of playoffs

Salado is third place team in District 19-4A

Salado Lady Eagles face the #11 Smithville Lady Tigers in the bi-district rounds of the 4A UIL Softball playoffs. The teams face up in a best-of-three series that began with a double header April 27 at Hutto High School (in games played after presstime for this edition. The first game will be held at 5:30 p.m. with the second game 30 minutes after the end of game one. A third game, if necessary, will be held May 2 at a location to be determined.

The Lady Tigers finished with a 21-5-1 season record, second place in District 20-4A where they went 8-2. Both district losses were to the #7 La Grange Lady Leopards. The Leopards are 10-0 in district play and 17-10 on the year.

Granger 0

Salado 2

In a playoff prep game, the Lady Eagles shut out Granger 2-0 on April 22.

Brooke McLaurin allowed just one hit in her seven-inning appearance on the mound against Granger. She struck out six batters and walked two, allowing no runs.

Salado scored a run in the bottom of the first. Harley Droulliard hit a one-out double and advanced on a single by Katey Bartek. She scored on a single by Ryley Litchfield before a double play ended the inning.

Angel Van de Plas knocked a triple into deep left. She scored after tagging up on a fly out to center by Droulliard.

Lineup AB R H RBI

Lexi Dudeczka 1 0 0 0

Harley

Drouillard 3 1 1 1

Katey Bartek 3 0 1 0

Ryley Litchfield 3 0 3 1

Bri Waters 3 0 0 0

Giselle Salazar 2 0 1 0

Pazlee Conrad 2 0 0 0

Angel

Van de Plas 2 1 1 0

Vic Giganti 2 0 1 0

Totals 21 2 8 2

Jarrell 0

Salado 10

Salado Lady Eagles mercy-ruled the visiting Jarrell Cougars 10-0 on April 19 to finish in third place in District 19-4A.

Bri Waters pitched the shut out, allowing only one hit in five innings. She struck out four batters and issued no walks. She tossed 50 pitches.

Salado scored three runs in the first. Lexi Dudeczka led off the frame with a single and advanced on a single by Harley Droulliard. Ryley Litchfield singled, advancing Droulliard and Dudeczka scored on the throw. Giselle Salazar doubled, knocking in two runs.

Angel Van de Plas doubled to lead off the bottom of the second. Victoria Giganti singled and Dudeczka knocked a triple to deep center to plate both runners. She scored on a ground out by Droulliard. Litchfield doubled, but was left on base for a 6-0 second inning lead.

Salado added a run in the fourth. Dudeczka walked with one out and stole second. She scored on a two-out double by Katey Bartek.

The Lady Eagles added three runs in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Salazar singled and went to third on a double by Van de Plaz. After a pop up froze the runners for the second out, Giganti singled to score both runners. She scored on a triple to center by Dudeczka to end the game by the mercy rule.

Lineup AB R H RBI

Lexi Dudeczka 3 3 3 3

Harley

Drouillard 2 1 1 1

Katey Bartek 3 0 1 1

Ryley Litchfield 2 1 2 0

Brooke

McLaurin 1 0 0 0

Bri Waters 3 0 0 0

Giselle Salazar 3 1 2 2

Angel

Van de Plas4110

Pazlee Conrad 2 1 1 0

Vic Giganti 3 2 2 2

Totals 26 10 13 9

District 19-4A Final Standings Team 19-4A Overall

Lake Belton 10-0 23-5-0

Taylor 7-4 15-6-0

Salado 5-5 19-9-0

Gateway 5-6 11-12-0

Burnet 4-7 18-10-0

Jarrell 1-9 3-12-2