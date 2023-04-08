Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

Salado Lady Eagles’ season came down to a tenth of a second here at Northwest ISD Stadium in the Fort Worth area.

That’s all that was left in the first overtime period between the Lady Eagles and the Stephenville Honeybees when Stephenville senior Victoria Cameron got a shot past senior goalkeeper Fran Blancaflor to put the Honeybees up 2-1.

SYdney Lange converts a penlty kick to tie the game at 1-1. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

The Honeybees would hold onto that lead over the next 10 minutes and will play in the UIL 4A Soccer State Tournament April 12-13 in Georgetown.

Had the shot been a bit later, the game would have been decided by penalty kicks as neither team could score in the second overtime period.

Blancaflor made two incredible saves in the final 15 seconds of regulation in order to send the game into overtime. In all, Blancaflor made 16 saves against 18 on-target shots by the Honeybees. Stephenville took a total of 37 shots in the match.

Salado, on the other hand, took six shots on goal on 13 total attempts.

The only shot that got past senior goalkeeper Maddie De Los Santos was Sydney Lange’s penalty kick with 2:19 left in regulation.

Despite taking 18 shots in the first half, Stephenville did not score until 34:23 in the second half on a shot by junior Ashley Perez to go up 1-0.