Lady Eagles fall in overtime to Giddings

Giddings Cici Wolridge put an end to the Salado Lady Eagles’ soccer season when she ran the length of the field and put the ball past the goal keeper with 25 seconds left in the first period of overtime of the Area round soccer match between the Lady Eagles and the Giddings Lady Buffaloes March 29.

Salado could not score in the second overtime period.

With 26 seconds left in regulation, Sydney Lange curved the ball into the net to tie the game at 1-1.

Wolridge scored the goal in regulation for Giddings with 6:22 left in the match to put the Lady Buffs up 1-0.

The gusting winds played major havoc for both teams as they took turns facing into it.