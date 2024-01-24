Salado Village Voice

Lady Eagles get district wins against China Spring, Gatesville

After the first loop of District 23-4A, Salado Lady Eagles are in third place, beating China Spring and Gatesville last week. La Vega, the top-ranked team in 4A, is in first, while Connally is in second, China Spring is in fourth, Gatesville is in fifth and Robinson is in sixth at 0-5. The Lady Eagles are 16-11 and 3-2 as of presstime Jan. 23.

SHS 58

CSHS 38

Salado Lady Eagles beat China Spring 58-38 on the road Jan. 19.

Elsie Law scored 17 points to lead the girls. She also had 8 rebounds, an assist and a block.

Ally Ihler followed with 13 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 deflections and 2 steals.

Ally Ihler knocks the ball out of the hands of Gatesville’s Charlie Sommerfeld.

These Lady Eagles also scored in the game: Karlee Konarik, 6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 deflections, 2 steals and a block; Giselle Salazar, 6 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, a deflection and 2 steals; Lorali Bookout, 5 points, a rebound, 3 assists and 4 steals; Grace Riggs, 5 points, a rebound and a steal; Ariel Cebreco, 4 points, 3 rebounds and 2 deflections; Riley Guthrie, 2 points and 2 steals; Giselle Salazar, a rebound and a steal. 

SHS 90

GHS 34

Salado Lady Eagles beat Gatesville 90-34 on Jan. 16.

Ally Ihler led the girls with 27 points. She also had 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 deflections and 4 steals.

Elsie Law followed with 21 points, 9 rebounds, 6 deflections, 4 steals and a block.

Karlee Konarik had double figures with 10 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, 7 deflections and 5 steals.

The following Lady Eagles also scored in the game: Lorali Bookout, 9 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 8 defections, 3 steals and a block; Ariel Cebreco, 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections and 2 steals; Grace Riggs, 5 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and a block; Giselle Salazar, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, a deflection and a steal; Abigail Klein, 4 points, a rebound and a steal; Brylee Craddick, 3 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 deflections and 5 steals and Kate Maedgen, a deflection.

