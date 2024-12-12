Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles hosted the Coach Smith Tournament Dec. 5-7.

1 2 3 4 F

SHS 17 13 10 8 48

FHS 15 6 12 13 46

The Lady Eagles beat Friendswood 48-46 on Dec. 7.

Contributing were Karlee Konarik, 14 points, six rebounds, an assist, seven deflections, six steals; Kate Maedgen, 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, four deflections, three steals; Ally Ihler, nine points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals, a block; Riley Guthrie, eight points, two rebounds, an assist, three deflections, a steal; Bri Tutor, five points, five rebounds, an assist; Morgan Riggs, two points; Addy McCoin, a rebound; Ainsleigh Liebig, a deflection.

1 2 3 4 F

SHS 9 19 10 13 51

SHS 24 19 7 18 68

The Lady Eagles lost 68-51 to San Saba Dec. 6.

Karlee Konarik, 20 points, 12 rebounds, an assist, four deflections, a steal, a block; Riley Guthrie, 12 points, five rebounds, an assist; Ally Ihler, 11 points, 13 rebounds, a deflection; Bri Tutor, six points, four rebounds, an assist; Kate Maedgen, two points, seven rebounds, four assists, three deflections, two steals; Mack Lewis, five rebounds, a deflection; Morgan Riggs, two rebounds.

1 2 3 4 F

SHS 8 10 17 16 51

THS 9 4 4 9 26

Salado beat Temple 51-26 on Dec. 6

Scoring were Karlee Konarik, 18 points, five rebounds, four deflections, three steals, a block; Riley Guthrie, 11 points, two rebounds, three assists, four deflections, a block; Ally Ihler, 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, a deflection, two steals, a block; Kate Maedgen, six points, a rebound, two assists, a deflections, two steals; Mack Lewis, four points, four rebounds, two steals; Morgan Riggs, two points, three rebounds, a deflection; Jenna Goodman, two rebounds, an assist, three deflections, two steals; Bri Tutor, two rebounds, a deflection; Ainsleigh Liebig, two rebounds, a deflection; Addy McCoin, two rebounds, a steal.

1 2 3 4 F

SHS 14 12 12 15 53

LHS 2 10 7 3 22

Salado beat Lehman 53-22 on Dec. 5.

Scoring were Riley Guthrie, 18 points, eight rebounds, two deflections, two steals; Ally Ihler, 14 points, 12 rebounds, two deflections, a block; Karlee Konarik, 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, eight deflections, three steals, a block; Ainsleigh Liebig, five points, four rebounds, an assist, a deflection; Bri Tutor, two points, five rebounds, a deflection, a steal, a block; Jenna Goodman, two points, a rebound, two deflections, a steal; Kate Maedgen, five rebounds, two assists, three deflections, four steals; Mack Lewis, a rebound, two deflections, two steals; Addy McCoin and Morgan Riggers, a rebound each.

1 2 3 4 F

SHS 17 14 11 8 48

GHS 19 13 10 12 54

Salado lost to Gunter 54-48 on Dec. 5.

Contributing were Riley Guthrie, 18 points, nine rebounds, three deflections, two steals; Karlee Konarik, 15 points, nine rebounds, three assist, four deflections, two steals; Ally Ihler, eight points, four rebounds, three assists, a deflection, two steals; Morgan Riggs, three points, two rebounds, an assist; Kate Maedgen, two points, three rebounds, two deflections, a block; Bri Tutor, two points; Mack Lewis, two rebounds, two assists, a deflection; Jenna Goodman, two rebounds, two assists.