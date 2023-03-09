Lady Eagles host Stephenville, hoping to avenge Distric 5-4A loss

Salado Lady Eagles will face Stephenville in a home soccer match 5:30 p.m. March 10 that could determine the District 5-4A championship and playoff pairings.

Reese Lange passes on offense. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

The Lady Eagles are 21-2 with a 2-0 road loss against Stephenville. Salado is ranked #12 in State according to the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.

Stephenville is ranked #2 in state with a 15-0-1 record. They tied Arlington 0-0 early in the season in a tournament match.

In the most recent matches, the Lady Eagles shut out Brownwood 6-0 on March 3. Haley Piatak recorded the hat trick with three goals. Izzy Blancaflor, Reese Lange and Sydney Lange all recorded goals for Salado. Fran Blancaflor recorded another shut out at goal keeper. Salado goalkeepers Blancaflor and Taylor Dabney, along with help from the stingy Salado defense, have shut out 20 opponents this year.

The Lady Eagles beat the visiting Academy Lady Bees 9-0 on Feb. 28 for Senior Night.

Haley Piatak recorded another hat trick with three goals. Lexi Rice added two goals of her own. Also scoring goals for the Lady Eagles were Ashlyn Williams, Shelby Hollywood, Izzy Blancaflor, and Mel Morrow. Fran Blancaflor recorded the shut out.

The JV Lady Eagles shut out Burnet 4-0 Feb. 28. Goals came from Addison King, Thalia Alvarez, Maddy Rosamond, Penny Anderson.

They tied Brownwood 0-0 on March 3.

SoccerGirlsAcademy2023Varsity80