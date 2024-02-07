Salado Village Voice

Salado varsity Lady Eagle Soccer team has a perfect record and is on top of the state rankings after wins over Academy and Brownwood last week.

The girls earned their third district shut out, beating Academy 7-0 on Feb. 2.

The first goal was scored by Lexi Rice from Emily Lemus. Then, Rachel Bender chipped the ball over the defense to Shelby Hollywood who scored. Next, Lexi Rice scored off a cross from Cassie Vargas. Hollywood scored again from Skylar Gardner. Freshman Cora Thomas assisted Kinsey Yawn. Then, Rylee Young put the ball in the back of the net. Finally, Cade Harris scored off a cross by Rylee Young.

Kinsey Yawn wins possession of the ball.

“Shout out to Taylor Dabney for another shut out in goal and also to Kinsey Yawn for making amazing offensive plays, defending our backline, and showing her dedication,” Coach Michael Goos said.

Salado Lady Eagles shut out Brownwood 5-0 on Jan. 30. The first goal was by Izzy Blancaflor off of a ball that Shelby Hollywood sent flying over Brownwood’s back line.

To start the second half Hollywood scored off a cross from Lexi Rice. Then, when the Lady Eagles got a free kick Cassie Vargas sent the ball into the box which Lexi Rice put away with her head. Soon after, Reese Lange dribbled through the defense and scored. Finally the 5th point of the night was Hollywood’s second goal from Cade Harris.

“Taylor Dabney and Cambry Edmondson shared another shutout in goal,” Coach Michael Goos said. “Jill Taylor displayed her impressive defensive skills and her hustle and dedication last night.”

Earlier in the evening, the JV Lady Eagles soccer team took on Brownwood for another strong district win. Avery Hibner and Lucy Johnson began the goal scoring kicking off the game the right way. Lucy then assisted Georgia Sitz for a third goal. Kenadi Smith then scored from Georgia Sitz, Presley Goos from Kenadi Smith, followed by Lucy Johnson from Kenadi. Brownwood snuck in two goals of their own, but Salado finished out the game with another goal from Presley Goos with an assist from Valerie for the 7-2 final score.

“Shout out to the Eagles strong defense that kept control enabling offense to score some goals,” Coach Amy Thomas said.