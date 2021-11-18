Lady Eagles pour it on Gatesville Lady Hornets

The Lady Eagles poured it on the Gatesville Lady Hornets in the second half of their contest on Nov. 12, scoring 15 points in both the third and fourth quarters while holding the Hornets to just 6 points. The girls won the game 50-22.

Kenslee Konarik led Salado with 19 points, 17 rebounds, an assist and 8 steals.

She was followed by Ally Ihler, 9 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, a steal and 5 deflections.

Harley Droulliard score d7 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a deflection.

Marissa Lancaster scored 5 points, 1 rebound, 3 steals and 3 deflections.

Nikki Poole had 2 points, 2 steals and 4 deflections. Elly Wade had 2 points, 5 rebounds, a steal and a deflection. Brooke McLaurin had 2 points, 12 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals.