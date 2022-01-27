Lady Eagles put 2 in win column by beating Savio, Jarrell

Salado Lady Eagles beat Savio in overtime 52-43 on Jan. 18 and Jarrell 65-59 on Jan. 21.

Salado 52

Savio 43

After leading for most of the game, the Lady Eagles allowed Savio to outscore them 7-4 in the fourth to force their game into overtime Jan. 18. Salado outscored Savio 13-4 for the overtime win.

Salado led 12-6 after the first and 24-10 at the half. Savio closed the gap to 35-32 after the third and tied the game at 39-39 at the end of regulation play.

Kenslee Konarik led Salado with 23 points. She also grabbed 16 rebounds and made 9 deflections, 4 steals, 3 blocks and 3 assists.

Brooke McLaurin followed with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal.

Ally Ihler also had double figures with 10 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds and a deflection.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Harley Droulliard, 4 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds and a deflection and Darci Pryor, 3 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal.

SHS 65

JHS 59

Salado Lady Eagles beat Jarrell Lady Cougars on their own court 65-59 on Jan. 21 for a district win.

The Lady Eagles took a 15-6 first quarter lead and led 28-27 at the half. Salado outmatched Jarrell 20-11 in the third for a 48-38 lead going into the fourth.

Konarik scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double on the night. She also had 3 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocks and a deflection.

Ihler followed with 13 points, 5 steals, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Also scoring for Salado were Droulliard, 9 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, a steal and a deflection; McLaurin, 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a deflection; Elly Wade, 5 points, 6 rebounds and an assist; Pryor, 5 points, 2 deflections and a rebound; Marissa Lancaster, 3 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists; Ariel Cabreco, 2 points, a rebound and an assist and Nikki Poole, 2 points, a rebound and an assist.

JV Girls

Salado JV girls beat Jarrell 37-17 on Jan. 21 and Savio 59-12 on Jan. 18.

Ainsleigh Liebig scored 14 points to lead the Lady Eagle past Jarrell. She was followed by Madi Riggle, 10 points, Cooper Meyer, 7 points, Brooklyn Williamson, 4 points and Ariel Cebreco, 2 points.

Liebig scored 20 points to lead Salado past Savio. Giselle Salazar had double figures with 10 points. Also scoring for the JV girls were Williamson, 7 points, Kayla Adams, 6 points, Sula, 4 points, Lorali Bookout, 3 points, Riggle, 3 points, and Maldonado, Matthews and Angel Van De Plas, 2 points each.