Lady Eagles season comes to end in Area Round

Salado Lady Eagles basketball season came to an end at the hands of a swarming and fast LaVega Lady Pirate squad Feb. 18, who outmatched Salado 76-33.

LaVega took an early lead and never gave it up, leading 22-7 at the end of the first and 41-16 at the half. The Lady Pirates led 60-30 going into the fourth.

Salad committed 18 fouls trying to stop the Lady Pirates.

Darci Pryor led the girls with 10 points, including two three-pointers. She also had 2 rebounds, a block and 2 deflections.

Kenslee Konarik followed with 8 points, 2 rebounds, a block and a deflection.

Also scoring for the girls were Cabreco, 6 points and an assist; McLaurin, 4 points, 4 rebounds; Reese Witmer, 2 points, a rebound and an assist and Ally Ihler, 2 points.