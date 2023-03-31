Salado Village Voice

“You miss every shot you don’t take.” Wayne Gretzky

What is true for ice hockey is true on the soccer field.

The Lady Eagles took their shots tonight, early and often, on their way to a convincing 4-0 win over the Benbrook Lady Bobcats to launch themselves into the 4A Region 1 soccer tournament.

In the first 20 minutes, the Salado took eight shots. In the first seven minutes, Salado took two shots and converted them both, first by Reese Lange at 36:13 mark.

Less than three minutes later, Lexi Rice put the second shot of the night into the net to put the Lady Eagles up 2-0 at 33:29 in the first half.

Salado took two more quick shots, the first a miss by Lexi Rice and in the skirmish afterwards, Cassie Vargas almost got the ball past goalkeeper Y Ordanez, who made a save before the game got way out of hand way too early.

At the 27:39 mark, Shelby Hollywood missed a shot. An unidentified Lady Eagle missed a shot at 25:49, Cade Harris missed a shot at 23:36 and Piatak missed her second shot for the night at 21:36 in the first half.

Then late stragglers traveling from Benbrook pulled into Wildcat Stadium in Temple to find their team trailing 2-0 before the midway mark of the first period.

Things slowed down for a bit before Ordaniz made a save against Izzy Blancaflor to keep the score 2-0 at 12:53 in the first.

It was not until 28 minutes had been played before Benbrook attempted a shot, a miss by V Carpenter.

A minute and a half later, Harris found the net with her second shot of the night, to put Salado up 3-0, a score they took to the halftime break.

Ordanez made a save against Piatak 10 minutes into the second half and Z Cleveland blocked Hollywood’s shot, which turned out not to count due to an offsides call against Salado.

With 25:03 left in regulation, Lange scored her second goal of the night, and the final goal of the match, bu tonly because Ordanez made saves against Maddy Serna and Hollywood.

Salado will face Wichita Falls, ranked #7 by Texas Girls Coaches Association and 20-4-1 in the Region Semi-final round during the Region I played Sept. 7-8 at Northwest I.S.D. stadium in Justin. The semi-final game is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 7. Wichita Falls beat #2 West Plains in the Regional Quarterfinal round.

Stephenville will play District 1-4A winner San Elizario at 1 p.m. April 7.

The Region final pits the winners of those two games at 10 a.m. April 8.