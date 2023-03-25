Salado Village Voice

Lady Eagles Soccer advance to Area after 4-1 win over Alvarado

Salado Lady Eagles found themselves in a rare position in their bi-district match against the Alvarado Indians, trailing at the half. But the girls turned it around in the second half to score four points for the 4-1 win to advance to the Area round of the 4A soccer playoffs.

Shelby Hollywood had her deflection on a corner kick into the Alvarado goal called back on an offsides call 11 minutes into the match.


The Alvarado goalkeeper made a diving save to defend against Hollywood’s penalty kick in the 19th minute of the match.


Salado goalkeeper Fran Blancaflor made a save on a penalty kick by Alvarado to keep the game scoreless in the 29th minute of the match.

Haley Piatak ties the game up 1-1.

Alvarado took advantage of a direct free kick to get their only goal of the night in the 31st minute of the match.
Salado tied the game at 25:28 in the second half on a header by Haley Piatak with the assist coming from Lexi Rice.


Less than a minute later, Rice put the ball in the net to put Salado up with 24:41 left to play to go up 2-1.
The score remained close until the final nine minutes of the game.


Skylar Gardner scored on an assist from Hollywood with 7:20 left to play to go up 3-1.
A half minute later, Gardner gave an assist to Piatak for the goal with 7:50 left to play.

