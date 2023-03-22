Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles will face Alvarado in the Bi-District round of the UIL Soccer playoffs.

The game will be played 6:30 p.m. March 24 at Rocket Field in Robinson. Alvarado was the third place team in District 6-4A. Salado took second place in District 5-4A with a 10-2 record, 23-4 on the year.

Jillian Taylor goes head to head with Stephenville

Salado Lady Eagles lost 2-3 to Stephenville March 10 in Salado’s final home game of the season. Goals were scored by Izzy Blancaflor and Lexi Rice. Stephenville is ranked #2 in state by the Texas Girls Coaches Assocation. The Lady Eagles defeated Gatesville March 14 for the final game of district play. The JV Girls beat Stephenville 4-0 in their final game of the year March 10. Goals came from Addison King (two), Payton Cunningham and Georgia Sitz.



