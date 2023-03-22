Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Sports / Salado Lady Eagles Soccer / Lady Eagles Soccer face Alvarado in Bi-district

Lady Eagles Soccer face Alvarado in Bi-district

by

Salado Lady Eagles will face Alvarado in the Bi-District round of the UIL Soccer playoffs.

The game will be played 6:30 p.m. March 24 at Rocket Field in Robinson. Alvarado was the third place team in District 6-4A. Salado took second place in District 5-4A with a 10-2 record, 23-4 on the year.

Jillian Taylor goes head to head with Stephenville

Salado Lady Eagles lost 2-3 to Stephenville March 10 in Salado’s final home game of the season. Goals were scored by Izzy Blancaflor and Lexi Rice. Stephenville is ranked #2 in state by the Texas Girls Coaches Assocation. The Lady Eagles defeated Gatesville March 14 for the final game of district play. The JV Girls beat Stephenville 4-0 in their final game of the year March 10. Goals came from Addison King (two), Payton Cunningham and Georgia Sitz.

SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity55
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity54
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity53
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity52
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity51
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity50
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity49
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity48
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity47
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity46
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity45
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity44
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity43
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity42
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity41
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity40
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity39
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity38
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity37
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity36
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity35
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity34
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity33
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity32
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity31
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity30
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity29
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity28
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity27
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity26
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity25
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity24
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity23
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity22
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity21
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity20
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity19
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity18
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity17
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity16
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity15
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity14
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity13
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity12
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity11
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity10
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity09
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity08
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity07
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity06
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity05
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity04
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity03
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity02
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity01
SoccerGirlsStephenville2023Varsity55

Related posts:

Lady Eagles host Stephenville, hoping to avenge Distric 5-4A lossMarch 9, 2023
Lady Eagles win district opener with shut out of China Spring; JV Lady Eagles place second in their ...February 1, 2023
Lady Eagles sweep CastleberryJanuary 20, 2023

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin