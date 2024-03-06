Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Sports / Salado Lady Eagles Soccer / Lady Eagles Soccer remain undefeated

Lady Eagles Soccer remain undefeated

by

Salado Varsity Lady Eagles soccer team shut out Academy 8-0 on Feb. 27 to improve to 22-0 and 9-0 in District 5-4A. The Lady Eagles are ranked #1 in state in 4A soccer by the Texas Girls Coaches Association at 17-0.

Goals were scored by Sydney Lange, Shelby Hollywood (x2), Melanie Morrow, Izzy Blancaflor, Lexi Rice, Sky Gardner, and Reese Lange. 

Lexi Rice attacks Academy (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Assists were made by Izzy Blancaflor, Lexi Rice, Shelby Hollywood, Melanie Morrow, Reese Lange, and Rylee Young.

  The shut out was shared by Taylor Dabney and Cambry Edmondson.

Related posts:

Lady Eagles defeat Stephenville, GatesvilleFebruary 20, 2024
Lady Eagles perfect in districtFebruary 7, 2024
Lady Eagles win own TournamentJanuary 24, 2024

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin