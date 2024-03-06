Salado Village Voice

Salado Varsity Lady Eagles soccer team shut out Academy 8-0 on Feb. 27 to improve to 22-0 and 9-0 in District 5-4A. The Lady Eagles are ranked #1 in state in 4A soccer by the Texas Girls Coaches Association at 17-0.

Goals were scored by Sydney Lange, Shelby Hollywood (x2), Melanie Morrow, Izzy Blancaflor, Lexi Rice, Sky Gardner, and Reese Lange.

Lexi Rice attacks Academy (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Assists were made by Izzy Blancaflor, Lexi Rice, Shelby Hollywood, Melanie Morrow, Reese Lange, and Rylee Young.

The shut out was shared by Taylor Dabney and Cambry Edmondson.