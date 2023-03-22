Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles pelted La Vega Lady Pirates 21-1 to open District 23-4A softball with a win March 17.

R H E

La Vega 1 5 5

Salado 21 13 0

Salado scored 11 runs in the first and 10 runs in the second. La Vega scored a run in the top of the third before the game was shortened by the Mercy Rule.

Brooklyn Williamson lands on home base after her homerun against La Vega



Brooklyn Williamson led the girls with a homerun and a triple. She hit 2-for-3 with 4 RBI and 3 runs.

Pazlee Conrad followed, batting 2-for-3 with 3 RBI and 3 runs.

Angel Van de Plas hit 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and a run.

Harley Droulliard hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and 2 runs.

Also getting hits were Bri Waters, 1-for-1, RBI and run; Shelby Dodge, 1-for-2, 3 RBI; Toni Pugh, 1-for-2, 3 runs; Lexi Dudeczka, 1-for-3, 3 runs; Kaelyn Houston, 1-for-1, 2 runs; Ryley Litchfield, an RBI and 2 runs; Lizzie Ransom, 1 run.

Waters got the win, pitching three innings. She allowed five hits and a run, walking one and striking out five.

Allyson Shauer closed the game striking out two in an inning.

SoftballLaVega2023Varsity74



R H E

Burnet 7 8 6

Salado 4 7 1

Salado Lady Eagles gave up five runs in the third inning and could not make up for the difference in their 7-4 non-district loss at home to Burnet Lady Bulldogs.

Salado led 1-0 after the first. Lexi Dudeczka led off the bottom with a single. Shelby Dodge knocked the ball to deep right and a field error and throwing error allowed Dudeczka to score and Dodge to reach third. She was left stranded.

Salado added two more in the bottom of the fifth to trail Burnet 5-3. Harley Droulliard reached on an error and went to second on a single by Dodge. Bri Waters laid down a sacrificial bunt, but an error allowed Droulliard to score and Dodge to go to third. Dodge scored on a sac bunt by Pazlee Conrad.

Burnet added a run in the top of the sixth. Salado added a run in the bottom of the sixth when Dudeczka led off with a shot over the left field wall.

Dudeczka led the girls, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Dodge went 2-for-4 scoring a run.

Brooke McLaurin also went 2-for-4.

Toni Pugh was 1-for-4.

Brooke McLaurin pitched seven innings for the loss. She allowed eight hits and seven runs, six of them earned. She walked five and struck out five.