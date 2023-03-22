Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Sports / Salado Lady Eagles Softball / Lady Eagles Softball dominate La Vega

Lady Eagles Softball dominate La Vega

by

Salado Lady Eagles pelted La Vega Lady Pirates 21-1 to open District 23-4A softball with a win March 17.

R H E

La Vega 1 5 5
Salado 21 13 0
Salado scored 11 runs in the first and 10 runs in the second. La Vega scored a run in the top of the third before the game was shortened by the Mercy Rule.

Brooklyn Williamson lands on home base after her homerun against La Vega


Brooklyn Williamson led the girls with a homerun and a triple. She hit 2-for-3 with 4 RBI and 3 runs.
Pazlee Conrad followed, batting 2-for-3 with 3 RBI and 3 runs.
Angel Van de Plas hit 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and a run.
Harley Droulliard hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and 2 runs.
Also getting hits were Bri Waters, 1-for-1, RBI and run; Shelby Dodge, 1-for-2, 3 RBI; Toni Pugh, 1-for-2, 3 runs; Lexi Dudeczka, 1-for-3, 3 runs; Kaelyn Houston, 1-for-1, 2 runs; Ryley Litchfield, an RBI and 2 runs; Lizzie Ransom, 1 run.
Waters got the win, pitching three innings. She allowed five hits and a run, walking one and striking out five.
Allyson Shauer closed the game striking out two in an inning.

SoftballLaVega2023Varsity74
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity73
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity72
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity71
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity70
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity69
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity68
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity67
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity66
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity65
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity64
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity63
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity62
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity61
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity60
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity59
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity58
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity57
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity56
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity55
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity54
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity53
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity52
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity51
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity50
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity49
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity48
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity47
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity46
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity45
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity44
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity43
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity42
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity41
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity40
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity39
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity38
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity37
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity36
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity35
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity34
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity33
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity32
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity31
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity30
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity29
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity28
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity27
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity26
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity25
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity24
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity23
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity22
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity21
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity20
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity19
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity18
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity17
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity16
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity15
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity14
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity13
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity12
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity11
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity10
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity09
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity08
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity07
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity06
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity05
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity04
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity03
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity02
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity01
SoftballLaVega2023Varsity74


R H E
Burnet 7 8 6
Salado 4 7 1
Salado Lady Eagles gave up five runs in the third inning and could not make up for the difference in their 7-4 non-district loss at home to Burnet Lady Bulldogs.
Salado led 1-0 after the first. Lexi Dudeczka led off the bottom with a single. Shelby Dodge knocked the ball to deep right and a field error and throwing error allowed Dudeczka to score and Dodge to reach third. She was left stranded.
Salado added two more in the bottom of the fifth to trail Burnet 5-3. Harley Droulliard reached on an error and went to second on a single by Dodge. Bri Waters laid down a sacrificial bunt, but an error allowed Droulliard to score and Dodge to go to third. Dodge scored on a sac bunt by Pazlee Conrad.
Burnet added a run in the top of the sixth. Salado added a run in the bottom of the sixth when Dudeczka led off with a shot over the left field wall.
Dudeczka led the girls, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Dodge went 2-for-4 scoring a run.
Brooke McLaurin also went 2-for-4.
Toni Pugh was 1-for-4.
Brooke McLaurin pitched seven innings for the loss. She allowed eight hits and seven runs, six of them earned. She walked five and struck out five.

Related posts:

Lady Eagles knocked out of playoffs by JasperMay 11, 2022
Lady Eagles face Smithville in first round of playoffsApril 27, 2022
Lady Eagles go 4-2 in own softball tourneyMarch 10, 2022
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin