Lady Eagles Softball go 2-3 in  Salado-East View-Jarrell Tournament 

Salado Lady Eagles won two of five games in the Salado-East View-Jarrell Tournament March 2-4.

R H E

Glenn 2 8 1

Salado 4 5 0

Salado Lady Eagles beat Leander Glenn 4-2 on March 2.

Lexi Dudeczka led the girls at the plate, going 1-for-3 with 2 RBI. Also garnering hits were Toni Pugh, 2-for-2, 1 run; Shelby Dodge, 1-for-2, 1 run; Allyson Schauer, 1-for-2, 1 run, 2 RBI and Pazlee Conrad, 1-for-1, 1 run.

Schauer won the game on the mound, pitching six innings and allowing eight hits and two earned runs. She struck out three.

R H E

Troy 6 8 3

Salado 5 8 0

Salado could not overcome Troy’s game-opening six runs, falling 6-5 on March 2.

Harley Droulliard went 3-for-3 to lead the girls, scoring 2 runs.

Pazlee Conrad went 2-for-3 and scored a run.

Also getting hits were Lexi Dudeczka, 1-for-3, 1 run; Toni Pugh, 1-for-3, Bri Tutor, 1-for-2.

Bri Waters got the loss on the mound, pitching 2/3 inning and allowing four hits, six earned runs, four walks and a strike out. Allyson Schauer pitched in relief, allowing four hits, walking one and striking out three.

R H E

Cedar Park 6 8 2

Salado 2 3 1

Salado Lady Eagles had just three hits in their 6-2 loss on March 3.

Pazlee Conrad led the girls going 1-for-3 and scoring a run. Toni Pugh went 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Shelby Dodge went 1-for-2.

Brooke McLaurin was issued the loss on the mound, pitching 4-1/3 innings. She allowed eight hits, six runs, four of them earned, walking two and striking out four.

R H E

H. Heights 2 5 4

Salado 1 1 1

Harker Heights got a run in the seventh to beat Salado Lady Eagles 2-1 on March 4.

The Lady Eagles had just one hit in the game: Ryley Litchfield went 1-for-3 and scored on a sacrifice by Shelby Dodge.

Bri Waters was issued the loss, pitching seven innings. She allowed five hits and two runs (one earned), while striking out seven.

R H E

C. Cove 2 7 0

Salado 7 6 0

Despite being outhit by the Lady Bulldawgs, Salado Lady Eagles beat Copperas Cove 7-2 on March 4.

Cove had seven hits while Salado had six.

Lexi Dudeczka went 2-for-2, scoring 2 runs to lead the Lady Eagles.

Also getting hits were Toni Pugh, 1-for-2, 1 run and 2 RBI; Shelby Dodge, 1-for-1, 1 RBI; Ryley Litchfield, 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Brooklyn Williamson, 1-for-2, 1 run.

Allyson Schauer got the win on the mound, pitching four innings. She allowed six hits, two earned runs and struck out one.

R H E

Salado 0 6 4

Franklin 3 7 1

Salado Lady Eagles lost to Franklin 3-0 on Feb. 28 in a non-district game.

Ryley Litchfield went 3-for-3 to lead the Lady Eagles in batting.

Also getting hits for Salado were Lexi Dudeczka, 4-for-1; Giselle Salazar, 1-for-1; and Brooke McLaurin, 1-for-1.

Bri Waters was issued the loss, pitching six innings and allowing seven hits, three runs, including an earned run, one base-on-balls and three strikeouts.