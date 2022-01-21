Lady Eagles split games with Lake Belton, Burnet

Salado Lady Eagles split their district basketball games last week, edging out a 33-32 win over Lake Belton Lady Mustangs on Jan. 11 and falling to the Burnet Lady Bulldogs 42-46 on Jan. 14.

SHS 33

LBHS 32

Salado and Lake Belton scrapped in a tightly-fought district game Jan. 11, with Lake Belton holding a 9-8 lead in the first and Salado tying the score at 17-17 at the half. Salado took a 26-23 third quarter lead and held on for the one-point win.

Kenslee Konarik led the girls with 13 points and 13 rebounds. She also had 7 deflections, 2 steals and a block.

Harley Droulliard followed with 7 points, 3 asists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds and 2 deflections.

Also scoring for Salado were Darci Pryor, 3 points, 3 deflections, 2 steals and an assist; Ally Ihler, 2 points, 3 deflections, 2 rebounds and 2 steals, and Marissa Lancaster, 2 points, 2 steals, a rebound, assist and a block.

SHS 42

BHS 46

Tthe Lady Eagles traveled to Burnet Jan. 14 and played hard all game but fell short 42-46. ‘

Ihler shot 70% from the field and led in scoring with 15 points and pulling down 5 rebounds. Konarik followed behind with 13 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for the night.

Elly Wade stepped up defensively and grabbed 5 rebounds.

Ihler, Konarik, and Wade all had 2 steals for the night.

JV Red

The Lady Eagle JV Red Basketball team lost a hard-fought game on the road against Burnet with a score of 31-33.

With a 19-16 lead at the half, the Lady Eagles kept the tempo going into the third and holding their lead heading into the fourth. The Lady Eagles couldn’t get their shots to fall in the fourth with Burnet outscoring them 10-6 and just running out of time.

The leading scorer was Ainsleigh Liebig with 9 points followed by Angel Van de Plas and Madi Riggle with 8 points each.

JV White

Salado traveled to Burnet for a district match-up with the Lady Bulldawgs. Coming into tonight, both teams were 2-0 in district, so a win tonight would put one team on top of the district standings all by themselves.It would be Burnet by a score of 44-30. “The Lady Eagles would battle through a physical game with tough defense and a never-quit attitude,” according to Coach Kristi Wilk.

Lindsay Sula would step up big tonight with 9 points, and every Lady Eagle that hit the floor scored for the team: Lily Maldonado, 6 points, Addison Matthews, 6 points, Sydney Lange, 4 points, Rylee Young, 3 points and Brooke Wilson, 2 points.

Salado Middle School

The Lady Eagles 7th grade B team dominated their game against the Taylor Lady Ducks last week with the final score ending 49-10. Leyla Parker was the leading scorer and Cora Thomas and Aubree Zummat were key players on defense. The Player of the game is Avery Hibner for playing an overall great game while being aggressive, assertive, and taking initiative on both sides of offense and defense, according to Coach Blair Hodge.

The Lady Eagle 8th grade A Team came out on fire Jan. 13 and put the Lady Ducks away quickly. Karlee Konarik played great defense with many steals, which she converted into layups. Bri Tutor rebounded great on offense and all the Lady Eagles contributed to take down the Lady Ducks 54-4.

The Lady Eagle 7th Grade A Team did not play their best game, but came away with the win over the Lady Ducks 40-9 Thursday at SMS gym. The Lady Eagles rallied around their defense with many steals which they converted to easy baskets. Kate Maedgen was named player of the game for her defense and leadership on the court.