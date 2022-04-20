Lady Eagles third in district after recent wins

Salado Lady Eagles are in third place in District 19-4A after winning both of their district softball games last week.

Burnet 4

Salado 9

Salado Lady Eagles beat Burnet 9-4 in a home game to go up on the Lady Bulldogs in head-to-head contests. Both teams are 4-5 in district play, as of presstime.

The Lady Bulldogs scored a run in the top of the first, but Salado took the lead, which the Lady Eagles would not relinquish, in the bottom of the frame.

Lexi Dudeczka led off the bottom of the first with a single and scored on a shot by Harley Drouillard. Drouillard also scored to make the score 2-1.

Salado added five runs in the bottom of the second. Bri Waters started with a double, Pazlee Conrad singled to put runners at the corners. Angel Van de Plas singled, scoring Waters. Victoria Giganti walked to load the bases. Drouillard doubled, plating two runners, Katey Bartek singled to score two runners for a 7-1 lead.

Waters led off the third with another double to right. She advanced on a ground out by Conrad and scored on an error for an 8-1 lead.

Bartek led off the fourth with a single to left. She stole base and scored on a one-out double by Waters, who was left on base.

The Lady Bulldogs scored a run in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Waters got the win for Salado, pitching a full seven innings. She struck out seven and walked two. She gave up four hits. Burnet scored four runs against her, three of them earned.

Lineup AB R H RBI

Lexi Dudeczka 4 1 3 1

Harley

Drouillard 4 2 3 3

Ryley Litchfield4000

Katey Bartek 4 1 2 2

Giselle Salazar 4 0 0 0

Bri Waters 4 2 3 1

Pazlee Conrad 3 1 2 0

Angel

Van de Plas 3 1 1 1

Vic Giganti1100

Totals 31 9 14 8

Salado 12

Gateway 0

Salado Lady Eagles shut out the Gateway Lady Gators 12-0 in a Mercy Rule shortened game April 15.

Salado scored four runs in the first. Lexi Dudeczka led off with a double and scored on a double by Harley Drouillard. Katey Bartek singled and both runners scored on a triple by Ryley Litchfield, who scored on a scarifice fly by Bri Waters.

Waters led off the seven-run fourth inning with a solo home run. Giselle Salazar was hit by the pitcher. Pazlee Conrad singled. Angel Van de Plas laid down a bunt, reaching on an error. All three runners scored on error. Victoria Giganti singled to left and advanced on a single by Dudeczka. Droulliard singled to score Giganti and put Dudeczka at third. Droulliard scored on a single by Rylee Litchfield.

In the fifth, Conrad doubles, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a Van de Plas single.

Waters got the shut out win on the mound. She walked three and allowed three hits, striking out two batters.

Lineup AB R H RBI

Lexi Dudeczka 4 2 2 0

Harley

Drouillard 3 2 2 2

Katey Bartek 3 1 1 0

Ryley Litchfield 3 1 2 4

Bri Waters 2 1 1 2

Giselle Salazar 2 1 0 0

Pazlee Conrad 3 2 2 0

Angel

Van de Plas 3 1 1 1

Vic Giganti 2 1 1 0

Totals 25 12 12 9

District 19-4A

Standings 19-4A Overall

L. Belton 8-0 20-5-0

Taylor 7-3 15-5-0 Salado 4-5 17-9-0

Burnet 4-5 18-8-0

Gateway 3-6 9-12-0

Jarrell 1-7 3-10-2