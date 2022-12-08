Lady Eagles win 2 of 5 in Coach Smith Tournament

Salado Lady Eagles won two of their five games in the Coach Smith Memorial Tournament Dec. 1-3.

SHS 52

THS 34

Salado Lady Eagles beat the Temple Tem-Cats 52-34 in the first round of the Coach Smith Tournament on Dec. 1.

Harley Droulliard scored all 10 of her team-high points in the Lady Eagles’ 22-point first quarter, giving Salado a 22-8 lead. The girls extended it to 32-15 at the half and coasted to the win.

Droulliard also had 4 rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Karlee Konarik followed with 9 points. She also had 2 rebounds, 7 deflections and 2 steals.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Ally Ihler, 8 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, a deflection and a steal; Ariel Cebreco, 6 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections and a steal; Reese Witmer, 4 points, and Brooke McLaurin, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, a deflection and 2 steals.

SHS 56

KHS 61

Salado Lady Eagles could not overcome a 21-12 first quarter deficit to Krum in the second round of the Coach Smith tournament, losing 61-56,

The Lady Eagles trailed 37-25 at the half and matched Krum for 11 points in the third before pouring on 20 points in the fourth with Ally Ihler scoring 12 of her game-high 26 points in the final period.

Ihler managed a double-double in the game by grabbing 11 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections and 2 steals.

Konarik also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, including 8 points in the fourth quarter. She also had 5 assists, 2 deflections and 2 steals.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Ariel Cebreco, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 deflections and 2 steals; Harley Droulliard, 4 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections and a steal and Lorali Bookout, 3 points, an assist and a steal.

SHS 71

GHS 17

Salado Lady Eagles crushed Groesbeck, 71-17, in the third round of play Dec. 2.

The girls scored enough points in the first quarter alone to win the game, leading 18-4. Salado led 38-6 at the half,

Ally Ihler led the girls with 17 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 deflections and 6 steals.

Elsie Law followed with 15 points, 9 rebounds, an assist and a block.

Karlee Konarik also had double figures with 15 points, 6 rebounds, an assists, 4 deflections and 5 steals.

Also contributing for the Lady Eagles were Harley Droulliard, 7 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 deflections and a steal; Brooke McLaurin, 4 points, 6 rebounds and a steal; Reese Witmer, 4 points and a rebound; Elly Wade, 3 points; 3 rebounds, a deflection and 2 steals; Giselle Salazar, 2 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 deflections and 2 steals; Lorali Bookout, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 deflections and a steal and Ariel Cebreco, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 deflections and 4 steals.

SHS 32

LHS 52

Salado Lady Eagles fell to the Liberty Hill Lady Panthers 52-32 in the night game Dec. 2.

Ally Ihler hit three three-pointers on her way to a team-high 15 points. She also had 4 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections, a steal and 3 blocks.

Karlee Konarik also had 11 points, 2 rebounds, a deflection and 2 blocks.

Also scoring were Elsie Law, 4 points, 8 rebounds and an assist and Harley Droulliard, 2 points, a rebound, 5 assists and a steal.

SHS 50

DHS 59

Salado Lady Eagles lost to Decatur, 59-50, in the final round of play Dec. 3.

Decatur held a 21-20 edge at the half before pulling away in the third outscoring Salado 24-11 and hanging on 14-19 in the fourth for the win.

Karlee Koarik hit six-of-eight free throws and led the Lady Eagles with 17 points. She also had 6 rebounds, 3 deflections and 3 steals.

Ally Ihler follwoed with 16 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a deflection.

Also scoring for Salado were Elsie Law, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal; Lorali Bookout, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 deflections and a steal; Harley Droulliard, 3 points, a rebound, 4 assists, 3 deflections, 2 steals and a block; Brooke McLaurin, 2 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and 3 deflections and Ariel Cebreco, 2 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a steal.

JV White 32

Jarrell JV 28.

Salado Lady Eagles JV White beat the Jarrell Lady Cougars 32-28 in a home game Dec. 2.

Salado started out slow against the Lady Cougars but finished strong. The Lady Eagles would score 16 points in the first three quarters down 26-16 going into the fourth, but they would put up 16 in the fourth to win 32-28.

Presli Thompson and Reese Franks would lead all scorers with eight points apiece. The ball handling, quickness, and floor leadership of Kensley Free would be the thing that pushed Salado over the top.