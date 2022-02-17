Lady Eagles win bi-district round

Salado Lady Eagles will face a top 10 opponent in the Area Round of the playoffs when they tip off against La Vega Lady Pirates at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Waco Midway High School.

Salado beat Austin LBJ, 65-60, in the Bi-District round on Feb. 14.



The Lady Eagles trailed by two at the half, 27-29 and four after the third, 44-48 before pouring on 21 points in the final period and holding LBJ to 12 points.

Kenslee Konarik dominated the game with a double-double, scoring 32 points and grabbing 20 rebounds. She also made 9 steals, 9 deflections and a block.

Also scoring for Salado were Harley Droulliard, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a deflection; Brooke McLaurin, 8 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals; Ally Ihler, 7 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals and 4 deflections; Darci Pryor, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 5 deflections; Reese Witmer, 3 points, 2 rebounds and a deflection and Lorali Bookout, 2 points, 2 assists, a steal and a deflection.

The Lady Eagles jumped on top of the Jarrell Lady Cougars early and never let up, winning 66-43 in the district finale Feb. 8 at home.

Salado led 21-10 after the first and carried a 42-27 lead at the half. The Lady Eagles added to their lead, outscoring Jarrell 9-4 in the third and 15-12 in the fourth.

Konarik led the girls with another double-double, scoring 28 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. She also had 2 steals and 4 deflections in the game.

Ihler followed with 14 points, a rebound, 4 assists and a steal,

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Droulliard, 8 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 3 deflections; Ariel Cabreco, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and a deflection; McLauren, 4 points, 9 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals and a deflection; Nikki Poole, 4 points; Elly Wade, 2 points, 3 rebounds.

JV Girls

The Lady Eagle JV Red Basketball team finished their season Feb. 8 with a 53-27 win over Jarrell. Junior Cooper Meyer, led the team with 6 three-pointers and a season-high of 22 points. Post players, Ainsleigh Liebig 10 points, Angel Van de Plas 8 points, Madi Riggle 7 points, and Kayla Adams 2 points all had a great game playing hard in the paint. Lorali Bookout, Brooklyn Williamson, and Giselle Salazar all played aggressive defense containing the Lady Cougars from any outside shots. Sina Hamm, Lily Maldonado, Addison Matthews, and Lindsey Sula suited up from the JV White team to help seal the win.

The JV Lady Eagles finished their season with an overall record of 25-5 and second place in district with a 6-2 record.