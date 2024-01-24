Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles Soccer Team took on their third and final tournament of the season, winning their own Salado Classic to remain undefeated in soccer.

Salado shut out Killeen Chaparral Bobcats 5-0 on Jan. 18.

Goals were scored by Shelby Hollywood from Cade Harris’s cross; Sydney Lange from Hollywood; Shelby Hollywood again; Hollywood from Emily Lemus, and Sydney Lange from Cade Harris.

In their second match on Jan. 18, the Lady Eagles played the Bay City Ladycats (for the second time this season), winning 3-1. The first goal was scored by Sydney Lange off a P.K. because of a foul in the box on Lexi Rice. The next goals were scored by Rice from Sydney Lange, and Rice from Cassie

Vargas’s corner kick.

Salado faced the Cedar Creek Pirates on Jan. 19. The only goal was scored by Reese Lange from Rachel Bender.

Salado faced the Lorena Lady Leopards in the championship match on Jan. 20. Salado fought hard in regulation, but could not score and the match had to go into penalty kicks. Penalty kicks were scored by Shelby Hollywood, Reese Lange, Jill Taylor, Sydney Lange, and finally Cassie Vargas.

Cambry Edmondson made an amazing save.

“We are so proud of this team for their dedication and commitment during these tough tournaments. Shout out to the defense and midfield for defending the Eagle Dome,” Coach Michael Goos said. “We know the team will do great things in district.”

The Lady Eagles will travel to China Spring 7 p.m. Jan. 26 to start District 5-4A play. The girls will host Brownwood 7 p.m. Jan. 30. The girls will then travel to Little River-Academy for a district match at 5 p.m. Feb. 2. As of presstime, the girls are 13-0 and ranked #1 in state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.