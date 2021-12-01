Laser light show on creek Dec. 11

The Salado Cultural Arts District (SCAD) is hosting two performances of a holiday laser light show, on Saturday, December 11, at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., on the banks of Salado Creek. The show is part of the 61st Annual Salado Christmas Stroll.

The laser light show will feature holiday favorites and new tunes set to illustrated, lighted displays on the banks of Salado Creek. Songs include “Boogie Woogie Santa,” “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” and “Carol of the Bells,” and more. Each show will last approximately 20 minutes and is free and open to all ages.

The Salado Cultural Arts District was designated by the Texas Commission for the Arts in 2017. SACD’s mission is to support and promote excellence in the arts and culture of Salado, Texas. For more information on SCAD or to become a member, visit their website www.saladoculturalartsdistrict.org