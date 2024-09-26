Salado Village Voice

The last day to register to vote in the November 5 General Election is Oct. 7.

You may fill out an on-line voter registration application that you can print out and mail to the Bell County Elections Administrator Office at https://vrapp.sos.state.tx.us. The application must be printed and mailed to Bell County Elections Adminstrator, P.O. Box 1629, Belton, Texas 76513.

Voter registration applications are available at the Elections Administrator Office at 550 East 2nd Avenue Belton, Texas 76513 to register in person.. They are also available at area libraries, Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Human Services offices.

As soon as you establish residence in Bell County, you are qualified to register to vote in Bell County.

Other requirements for voter registration include minimum age of 18 (you may register within two months of your 18th birthday). You must be a United States citizen. You may not register to vote if you have been declared mentally incapacitated or if you have been convicted of a felony crime unless that disability has been removed. You regain the right to vote after you complete your sentence or probation.

Registered voters that fall into one of the four following categories are eligible to vote by mail:

• be 65 years or older;

• be sick or disabled;

• be out of the county on election day AND the entire period of early voting;

• be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after election day; or

• be confined to jail, but otherwise eligible to vote.

Applicants for ballot by mail may submit applications to: Bell County Elections Department, P.O. Box 1629, Belton, Texas 76513. The last day to apply for a Ballot by Mail request (must be received, not postmarked) is Oct. 25. The deadline for receiving Ballots by Mail (they must be postmarked by election day) is Nov. 5.

Early voting will be Oct. 21-Nov. 1. Early voting hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 21-25; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 26, noon-6 p.m. Oct. 27 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 1.

Bell County Early Voting will be conducted in person at the following locations:

• Bell County Belton Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave., Belton.

• Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Dr., Killeen.

Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr., Killeen.

Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.

Temple ISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple.

Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 217 North Church St., Salado.

Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights.

Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort.

Polls will be open at 42 Bell County location on Election Day, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 5. If you are registered to vote in Bell County, you can cast a ballot at any one of those locations, a list of which can be found here: https://bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/election_day_locations.php.

You will be asked to show photo ID to vote in Texas.

Acceptable forms include the following:

• Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

• Texas election ID certificate

• Texas personal ID card

• Texas handgun license

• US military ID with photo

• US citizenship certificate with photograph (doesn’t need to be current)

• US passport (book or card)

Forms must be current or expired less than four years. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid. For voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years.

Learn more at votetexas.gov.