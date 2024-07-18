Salado Village Voice

Marvin A. Hill

June 28, 1952

July 12, 2024

Funeral services for Marvin A. Hill, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Heritage Country Church in Salado with Tim Brown and Ricky Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton.

Marvin A. Hill

The family will receive friends for visitation 5-7 p.m. July 19 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.

Hill passed away on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the age of 72.

He was born on June 28, 1952 in Belton, Texas to Louis A. and Fannie (Vann) Hill. He graduated from Salado High School in 1970 where he was a member of the Salado 4-H and FFA. He also lettered in football throughout high school.

He continued his education by graduating from Southwest Texas University in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science and a Certified Specialty in Ag Mechanics. Then in 1982 he received his master’s degree from Prairie View A&M in Guidance and Counseling in Education.

He married Glenda Moon in 1974. They were blessed with a son and daughter.

Their son is Michael Anthony Hill and his spouse Jenn Hill. Anthony gave Marvin three step grandchildren Christopher, Zoe and Sean Crum.

Their daughter Renea Nichole Dockray, married Calvin Dockray and gave him three grandchildren Colton, Caleb and Cade Dockray.

He taught at Salado High School 1974 to 1982 as an Ag Teacher. He also worked in the oil field for Gulf Oil as a Rig Superintendent from 1982 through 1984 in Odessa. He then moved back to Salado and owned his own construction company until 2007.He then went to work for KBR through December 2010. When he returned from working for KBR he went to work for Bartlett ISD as an Ag Teacher once again.

In 2018, he and his wife joined Heritage Country Church.

He is survived by his wife, his children and grandchildren, his brother Henry Hill and sister Lynda Harris.