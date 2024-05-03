Salado Village Voice

Mary Ellen Berry

October 20, 1932

April 28, 2024

Mary Ellen Berry, age 91 of Salado, passed away, April 28, 2024, at home.

Services will be held at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton on Monday, May 6, 2024, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. and funeral immediately following at 11 am. Burial will be at Salado Cemetery.

Mary was born on October 20, 1932, to Jacob Pleasant Cagle and Edna Zora (McBee) Cagle in Polk County, Arkansas.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Edna Cagle; husband, Tom Berry; brothers, Wayne “Tudy” Cagle, Willie “Uncle Bub” Cagle, Raymond Cagle, and Billy “Gene” Cagle; sisters, Pauline Whitley, Edina “Deanie” Martin, twin sister Sarah Brooks and Betty “Jane” Egger; and daughter, Sheila Diane Perkins.

Survivors include daughters, Sarah Harrell and husband, Freddy, Teresa Pullen and husband, Terry, Fawn Renee Lowe and husband, Jack; stepchildren, Wayne Berry and Glenda Walker; 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and five step-grandchildren, Oma Nicole Rapson, David.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cook Children’s Medical Center at Cookchildrens.org.