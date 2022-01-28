Mayor Coggin files for re-election

Village of Salado Mayor Michael Coggin filed for re-election to the position on the first day of filing Jan. 19.

Filing for local races, including Village of Salado Mayor and Aldermen, Salado ISD Board of Trustees and Salado Public Library District Board of Directors began on Jan. 19 and will end Feb. 18.

Coggin has served on the Board of Aldermen since 2018, when he was elected Aldermen. He ran unopposed and was elected Mayor in Nov. 2020 (because the election was moved from its usual May date).

Coggin moved to Salado 21 years ago with his wife Diana and their school-aged children Brinn and Blake. Coggin is active in the First Baptist Church of Salado.

“We fell in love with the small-town feeling, incredible schools, scenic creek, golf course and friendly people. It is a great place to live, worship and raise a family,” Coggin said. “I hope to be able to keep this small-town identity if I am elected.”

Brinn was a pole vaulter at Salado and graduated Valedictorian. She is now a CPA in Waco after earning her Master’s degree from Baylor University.

Blake is also a CPA, having earned a Masters from the University of Texas. He played football and basketball while in Salado, graduating in 2007.

The Coggins have four grandchildren and are soon expecting their fifth grandchild.

Between their generations, the family has degrees from several Texas schools. Diana earned a degree in finance from Abilene Christian University. Michael is a graduate of Texas A&M University. He is a Texas registered professional engineer.

A native Texan, Coggin was born in Lubbock, where his father attended Texas Tech University.

“As a petroleum engineer, my dad moved our family to many places until we put down roots in Axtell, Texas (east of Waco),”

Coggin began his career as a civilian engineer with the US Army Corps of Engineers shortly after graduating from Texas A&M University.

“I transferred to Germany after completing the $50 million fire training school at Goodfellow AFB,” he said.

He returned to Texas to work at Fort Hood for eight years. For six of those year, he was the Chief of Engineering at the Directorate of Public Works. “I managed the design, traffic control, construction and master planning programs,” Coggin said. “During this time, we converted the post from Army owned family housing to contractor leased – I spent much time planning community neighborhoods, traffic control and utility support for this new program.”

In 2004, Coggin went to Iraq, where he was stationed in the Green Zone in Baghdad. “I was the Chief of Party responsible for the US Agency for International Development reconstruction program.” he said. “I was responsible for the construction and design effort for 67 projects located throughout Iraq valued at $1.5 billion. I completed several bridges, water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, roads, airfield, schools and electrical power plants during my time in Iraq.”

His last position with the Army was at Fort Sam Houston. “I was responsible for a $750 million medical center expansion project and renovation of the existing facility,” Coggin said.

He retired from the Department of the Army in 2012 after serving 33 years.

He is employed by Ballard CLC, consulting on military and Veterans Administration projects.

“I am honored to have served nearly two-and-a-half years as a Salado Alderman and one-and-a-half years as the Mayor of Salado,” he said.