Salado Village Voice

Miram Keeling Jordan

October 19, 1933

April 20, 2024

Our beautiful mom passed away peacefully April 20, 2024. Miriam was one of the sweetest people put on this Earth. She was gentle and kind with a funny wit and strong work ethic who loved being involved in church and community.

Miriam was born October 19, 1933. Miriam was born in Marlin, Texas. She grew up in Stephenville where her dad worked at a department store before moving to Clifton, Texas, where her parents opened Keeling Department store.

Miriam attended high school there and finished in three years before attending Baylor University where she also graduated in three years with her Education degree and met her husband of 25 years, Ray Jordan.

They settled in Lake Jackson with their three children. Miriam was very active in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church and her community. Her love was teaching kindergarten for close to 40 years. She also was a talented artist who loved Early American art and primitive antiques. She and a friend were invited to stencil the Texas room in the DAR museum in Wash DC. She enjoyed needlework of every kind. She and a friend embroidered a wall hanging of Brazoria County which hangs in the Brazoria County Museum and was displayed in the Smithsonian Museum.

Miriam lived in Clifton again for a short while before moving to Salado where she was very involved in Salado United Methodist Church, Keep Salado Beautiful, Ladies Auxiliary and Salado Historical Society. She loved Salado and spent hours in her beautiful yard. She was a Master Gardener and her last years in Salado where spent helping to make community gardens beautiful. Miriam moved to Austin to be closer to family. Her joyful spirit continued until her quick decline.

She is preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Abby Keeling, her brother Ed Keeling, her grandson David Lander, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She leaves behind her son Scott and Jennifer Jordan, her daughters Karen Chapman and Amy Rhea, eight wonderful grandchildren, nine precious great granddaughters, her sister in law Joan Keeling, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Please consider donations to Salado United Methodist Church, Keep Salado Beautiful and Mayfield Park in Austin, Texas.

Wherever there were beautiful flowers is where Miriam was happiest. Thank you to all the loving angels who helped care for her at Brookdale Northwest Hills and Christopher House.

Services are planned for June 1, 2024 in the chapel at Salado United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. with a private interment of her ashes preceding and a reception following in the church atrium.

Paid Obituary