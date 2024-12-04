Salado Village Voice

Experience the magic of Christmas in the idyllic Village of Salado during its 64th Annual Salado Christmas Stroll historically held the first two weekends of December and presented by the Salado Chamber of Commerce.
A Christmas parade from Royal Street to Main Street will feature lighted vehicles, bands and floats beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 5.
Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15: dozens of beautifully decorated boutiques open their doors for you to enjoy Late Night Shopping Fridays and Saturdays until 9 p.m. (or later) and Sundays until 5 p.m. Salado’s Boutiques will be well stocked with a variety of unique merchandise, so you are sure to find something for everyone on your Christmas list. Make your way from shop to shop with ease as you sip hot cocoa strolling down Main Street’s beautifully lighted sidewalks. Horse Drawn Carriage Rides will guide you down Main Street most weekends as you take in all the lights, sounds and warmth of the season.
Live Nativity
On Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14: The “Greatest Story Ever Told” comes to life Friday and Saturday evenings during the 64th Annual Salado Christmas Stroll. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Salado presents their Live Nativity at 210 South Main Street. Christmas Carol
A long-standing tradition during the Salado Christmas Stroll is Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tablerock Amphitheatre of Salado will present their 31st Annual Performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14. Tickets for the show will be available for purchase online at CentralTexasTickets.com.
A Christmas Carol will have a cast and crew of more than 60 zealous actors and polished crew members to entertain the masses.
Ticket sales at the gate will be sold starting at 6 p.m. with the performance beginning at 7 p.m. Adults $15, Students $10, Child (12 & under) $5.
For information about group tickets (20 or more) call (254)308-2200.
Popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate and funnel cakes will be ready for the concession stand to open at 6 p.m.
Tour of Homes
The Salado Historical Society Christmas Tour of Homes will feature five houses and the Society’s Log Cabins on Van Bibber 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7.
Tickets are on sale at Red Barn Consignment Shop, 642-B N. Main St., and online at centraltexastickets.com. No tickets will be sold at the homes.
Homes include the 1868 Armstrong-Adams House at 2 N. Main St., owned by Dr. Douglas B. and Carol Willingham; the home of Allen and Kelly Brooks, 708 Rose Way; the home of Bobby and Courtney Bruce, 2516 Winners Circle; the home of Joann Purse, 2518 Hester Way; and the home of Aaron and Jillian Ashcroft, 9006 Abby Lee Lane. The Boles-Aiken Cabin and Denman Cabin will also be on the tour.
Christmas Market
Saturdays Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, head on over to Barrow Brewing Company and browse local handmade crafts at their Christmas Market, as you enjoy live music, tasty beverages, and food trucks. The Christmas Market will be held noon-6 p.m.
There will be free parking throughout the Village of Salado, including the Salado Civic Center, Brookshire Brothers, First Baptist Church of Salado, Church of Christ and more.
Salado Christmas Stroll Calendar of Events
|• Late Night Shopping
|• Carriage Rides
|• Pictures With Santa
|• Live Entertainment
|• Entertainment Throughout Salado Shopping District
|Thursday, December 5
|6 p.m.
|Lighted Christmas Parade
|Royal St. & Main St.
|Bring lawn chairs
|Ending at Civic Center
|Friday, December 6
|All Day
|Gourmet Food Tasting
|Wild Texas Cowgirl
|642 N. Main St.
|All Day
|Children’s Librarian Holly Hensley
|Woof
|Freebies & Library Information
|209 S. Main St.
|10 a.m.-10 p.m.
|Hot Chocolate Bar
|The Presley Boutique
|& Raffle Giveaways
|7 N. Main St. Ste. R
|11 a.m.
|Storytime For All Ages
|Salado Public Library
|(Children)
|1151 N Main St.
|1 p.m.
|Author Tom Goodman talks
|Salado Public Library
|on his novel The Last Man (Adults)
|1151 N Main St.
|1-5 p.m.
|Pictures with Santa
|The Pizza Place
|& 6-9 p.m.
|230 N. Main St.
|5-9 p.m.
|Carriage Rides $20 Per Person
|221 N. Main St.
|6-9 p.m.
|Live Music- Rodney Howell
|The Shed
|Saxophonist
|220 Royal St.
|7 p.m.
|Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
|Tablerock Amphitheatre
|CentralTicketsTexas.com
|409 Royal St.
|7 p.m.
|Live Music- Wes Perryman
|Barrow Brewery
|108 Royal St.
|Saturday
|December 7
|2024
|All Day
|Gourmet Food Tasting
|Wild Texas Cowgirl
|642 N. Main St.
|All Day
|Children’s Librarian Holly Hensley
|Woof
|Passing out Freebies & Library Info
|209 S. Main St.
|12, 1, 2, 3
|Children’s Christmas Story Time
|Salado Museum
|4 & 5 p.m.
|by New Life Methodist Church
|423 S. Main St.
|12-2 p.m.
|Live Music-Centex Troubadors
|Salado Civic Center
|601 N. Main St.
|12-8 p.m.
|Handmade Christmas Orna.m.ents
|New Life Methodist Church
|& Hot Chocolate
|231 N. Main
|10 a.m.-10 p.m.
|Hot Chocolate Bar
|The Presley Boutique
|& Raffle Giveaways
|7 N. Main St. Ste. R
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Make Your Own Hot Chocolate Mix
|Salado Public Library
|1151 N. Main St.
|12 p.m.
|Live Music- Denny Cullinan
|Barrow Brewery
|108 Royal St.
|12-3 p.m.
|Live Music- Mark Triggs
|The Local Vine
|19 N. Main St. Ste. 5E
|1-5 p.m.
|Pictures with Santa
|The Pizza Place
|& 6-9 p.m.
|230 N. Main St.
|12-6 p.m.
|Barrow Christmas Market
|Barrow Brewery
|108 Royal St.
|4-7 p.m.
|Live Music- Maxx Carter
|The Local Vine
|19 N. Main St. Ste. 5E
|5-9 p.m.
|Carriage Rides $20 per person
|221 N. Main St.
|6 p.m.
|Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
|Tablerock
|centraltexastickets.com
|409 Royal St.
|6-8 p.m.
|Caroling- Just Us Cortet
|Up and Down Main
|6-9 p.m.
|Live Music- Rodney Howell
|The Shed
|Saxophonist
|220 Royal St.
|7 p.m.
|Live Music- JR’s Jukebox
|Barrow Brewery
|108 Royal St.
|Sunday, December 9
|All Day
|Gourmet Food Tasting
|Wild Texas Cowgirl
|642 N. Main St.
|12, 1, 2, 3
|Children’s Christmas Story Time
|Salado Museum
|4 & 5 p.m.
|by New Life Methodist Church
|423 S. Main St.
|12-5 p.m.
|Hot Chocolate Bar
|The Presley Boutique
|& Raffle Giveaways
|7 N. Main St. Ste. R