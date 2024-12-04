Salado Village Voice

Experience the magic of Christmas in the idyllic Village of Salado during its 64th Annual Salado Christmas Stroll historically held the first two weekends of December and presented by the Salado Chamber of Commerce.

A Christmas parade from Royal Street to Main Street will feature lighted vehicles, bands and floats beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 5.

Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15: dozens of beautifully decorated boutiques open their doors for you to enjoy Late Night Shopping Fridays and Saturdays until 9 p.m. (or later) and Sundays until 5 p.m. Salado’s Boutiques will be well stocked with a variety of unique merchandise, so you are sure to find something for everyone on your Christmas list. Make your way from shop to shop with ease as you sip hot cocoa strolling down Main Street’s beautifully lighted sidewalks. Horse Drawn Carriage Rides will guide you down Main Street most weekends as you take in all the lights, sounds and warmth of the season.

Live Nativity

On Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14: The “Greatest Story Ever Told” comes to life Friday and Saturday evenings during the 64th Annual Salado Christmas Stroll. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Salado presents their Live Nativity at 210 South Main Street. Christmas Carol

The Live Nativity will be at First Baptist Church. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

A Christmas Carol

A long-standing tradition during the Salado Christmas Stroll is Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tablerock Amphitheatre of Salado will present their 31st Annual Performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14. Tickets for the show will be available for purchase online at CentralTexasTickets.com.

A Christmas Carol will have a cast and crew of more than 60 zealous actors and polished crew members to entertain the masses.

Ticket sales at the gate will be sold starting at 6 p.m. with the performance beginning at 7 p.m. Adults $15, Students $10, Child (12 & under) $5.

For information about group tickets (20 or more) call (254)308-2200.

Popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate and funnel cakes will be ready for the concession stand to open at 6 p.m.

Tour of Homes

The Salado Historical Society Christmas Tour of Homes will feature five houses and the Society’s Log Cabins on Van Bibber 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7.

Tickets are on sale at Red Barn Consignment Shop, 642-B N. Main St., and online at centraltexastickets.com. No tickets will be sold at the homes.

Homes include the 1868 Armstrong-Adams House at 2 N. Main St., owned by Dr. Douglas B. and Carol Willingham; the home of Allen and Kelly Brooks, 708 Rose Way; the home of Bobby and Courtney Bruce, 2516 Winners Circle; the home of Joann Purse, 2518 Hester Way; and the home of Aaron and Jillian Ashcroft, 9006 Abby Lee Lane. The Boles-Aiken Cabin and Denman Cabin will also be on the tour.

Christmas Market

Saturdays Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, head on over to Barrow Brewing Company and browse local handmade crafts at their Christmas Market, as you enjoy live music, tasty beverages, and food trucks. The Christmas Market will be held noon-6 p.m.

There will be free parking throughout the Village of Salado, including the Salado Civic Center, Brookshire Brothers, First Baptist Church of Salado, Church of Christ and more.

Salado Christmas Stroll Calendar of Events