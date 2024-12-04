Salado Village Voice

By Jay Bradley

This November, the Salado Cub Scouts of Pack 1115 have been busy making a difference in their community through various service projects and events.

Salado Cub Scouts present colors during a school assembly.

The Scouts kicked off the month by leading three color guards at Veterans Day events held at Thomas Arnold Elementary and the Salado Seniors Center, showing their respect and appreciation for local veterans.

The Scouts continued their support for veterans by hosting a dignified flag retirement ceremony, which was attended by numerous veterans from the community. Over 100 flags donated by local citizens were retired during the ceremony.

In addition to their veterans’ events, the Scouts also participated in the Central Texas Food Drive, collecting [insert number] pounds of food to help those in need during the holiday season. The Scouts worked tirelessly to collect donations and engage with shoppers, and their efforts were featured on KWTX News 10.

Following Thanksgiving, the Scouts visited the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery and participated in the Wreaths for Vets program, placing wreaths in honor of area veterans laid to rest.

The Pack is now collecting contributions to fill a care package for a deployed soldier to be shipped for Christmas. Donations of new, sealed items such as board games, video games, snacks, candy, and books or magazines are welcome. Please note that no glass items are allowed. Those interested in contributing can contact the Pack via email at saladotxpack1115@gmail.com or through their Facebook page.

The Salado Cub Scouts of Pack 1115 would like to thank the Salado American Legion Post 585, Amy’s Attic, and The Barrow for their support in powering their Scouting adventures. If you’d like to help support the Scouts, please connect with them via email or Facebook.