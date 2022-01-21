Salado Eagles go 2 of 3 in Salado Classic Soccer

Salado Eagles varsity soccer went two-of-three in the Salado Classic Tournament Jan. 13-15, beating Taylor in penatly kicks, La Vernia, 6-2 and falling to Leandder Rouse 1-2 in the final match.

Salado and Taylor were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation with goals scored by Thaddeus Heckman and Alex Pierce. Cooper Sanders assisted on both goals. Salado won on penalty kicks 4-3.

Heckman led the Eagles past La Vernia 6-2 by scoring three goals and an assist. Pierce scored two goals and Andrew Gilmore scored a goal. Sanders, Jaxson Husung and Zion Musselman all had assists.

Heckman scored Salado’s only goal against Leander Rouse, with an assist by Morgan Adams.