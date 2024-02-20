Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles are in second place in District 5-4A after falling to Stephenville in penalty kicks last week.
The Eagles are 14-2 and 5-1 in district play (as of presstime).
Salado soccer won a district game 3-1 on the road against Gatesville Feb. 16.
Scoring goals for Salado were Thad Heckman, Luke Anderson, Morgan Adams.
Assists were made by Thad Heckman, 2 assists; Morgan Adams, an assist.
Salado Eagles were beaten in penalty shots against Stephenville 5-4, Feb. 13.
Scoring goals for Salado were: DeVonte Foster and Luke Anderson. Assists were made by Gabe Merriman and Cody Roquemore.
Salado played China Spring Feb. 20, results were past presstime.