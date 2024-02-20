Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles are in second place in District 5-4A after falling to Stephenville in penalty kicks last week.

The Eagles are 14-2 and 5-1 in district play (as of presstime).

Cane Cruddas makes a save against Stephenville (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Salado soccer won a district game 3-1 on the road against Gatesville Feb. 16.

Scoring goals for Salado were Thad Heckman, Luke Anderson, Morgan Adams.

Assists were made by Thad Heckman, 2 assists; Morgan Adams, an assist.

Salado Eagles were beaten in penalty shots against Stephenville 5-4, Feb. 13.

Scoring goals for Salado were: DeVonte Foster and Luke Anderson. Assists were made by Gabe Merriman and Cody Roquemore.

Salado played China Spring Feb. 20, results were past presstime.