Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Sports / Salado Eagles Soccer / Salado Eagles second in District 5-4A

Salado Eagles second in District 5-4A

by

Salado Eagles are in second place in District 5-4A after falling to Stephenville in penalty kicks last week.

The Eagles are 14-2 and 5-1 in district play (as of presstime).

Cane Cruddas makes a save against Stephenville (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Salado soccer won a district game 3-1 on the road against Gatesville Feb. 16. 

Scoring goals for Salado were Thad Heckman, Luke Anderson, Morgan Adams.

Assists were made by Thad Heckman, 2 assists; Morgan Adams, an assist.

Salado Eagles were beaten in penalty shots against Stephenville 5-4, Feb. 13. 

Scoring goals for Salado were: DeVonte Foster and Luke Anderson. Assists were made by Gabe Merriman and Cody Roquemore.

Salado played China Spring Feb. 20, results were past presstime.

Related posts:

Eagles shut out LampasasFebruary 13, 2024
Eagles win district openerFebruary 2, 2024
Eagles beat Leander Rouse, ShoemakerJanuary 24, 2024
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin